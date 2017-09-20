Department of Corrections hiring event Sept. 27 in San Tan Valley
Sep 20th, 2017 · by Wendy Miller ·
Arizona@Work Pinal County is hosting a hiring event for the Department of Corrections 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 33622 N. Mountain Vista in San Tan Valley.
The Department of Corrections is seeking correctional officers with benefits starting day one of hiring. The salary is $34,561 yearly.
Preferred qualifications include:
•High school diploma or GED.
•21 years of age.
•Valid driver’s license and no felony convictions.
•Pass a background check and drug screening.
For more information, call 520-866-3633 or visit www.arizonaatwork.com/pinal.
