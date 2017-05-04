Diabetes health classes to be offered in San Tan Valley

Pinal County Public Health Services District is announcing two free summer classes about diabetics at its San Tan Valley Health Clinic, 36235 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley.
Both classes are open to Pinal County residents and non-residents alike.
The first class – about regarding diabetes and healthy eating – will be held 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18.
The second class – Your diabetes numbers: What should they be and why? – will be held 6-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20.
The class will be facilitated by Sheri Steincamp MS, RDN, CDE, CHWC; at the Diabetes Management and Nutrition Therapy Clinic in Casa Grande.
Diabetes is largely self-managed with 99 percent of the care becoming the responsibility of patients and their families or others involved in the daily management of their illnesses.
Classes offered by the Pinal County Public Health Services District will offer “how-to” information and skill building on monitoring, healthy eating, being active, problem solving, medications and reducing risks.
Call Cori at 520-866-4515 to reserve a spot.