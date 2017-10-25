Forecast for Oct. 25: Clear, 92˚F-94˚F

Daytime highs will step back into the 92˚F-94˚F range around the Valley under clear skies, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Temperatures will begin trending down starting (Oct. 25) and through the remainder of the week. For Wednesday daytime highs will step back into the 92˚F-94˚F range around the Valley under clear skies. Morning east/northeast winds will again see an uptick in the 7-14 mph range with gusts to around 20 mph, before easing in the afternoon. Heading into Thursday, plan on sunny skies and dry conditions with highs in the low 90s,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.