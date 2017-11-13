Golf Club at Johnson Ranch bingo license to be discussed at Nov. 15 Pinal County supervisors meeting

A Class A bingo license application from Dennis Schutz for the Golf Club at Johnson Ranch, 30761 W. Golf Club Drive in San Tan Valley, is to be discussed at the Nov. 15 meeting of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors. The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, Administrative Complex, 135 N. Pinal St. in Florence.
Bingo games are to be played at 2 p.m. Sundays, according to a document with the agenda at http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/bos/Pages/AgendaMinutes.aspx. A total of $400 in bingo supplies were purchased to start up the game.
There are to be 10 regular games costing $1 per card and a 11th special bonus game called a “progressive cover all” at a cost of $2 per card, according to the document. The payout for regular bingo is 75 percent of the money collected for each game not to exceed $99. The payout for the progressive is 50 percent of the money collected for that game with a bonus prize.
Pinal County Board of Supervisors meetings may be viewed live on the county’s website. To stream a live meeting or view videos of previous meetings, visit http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/bos/Pages/Home.aspx and click on the appropriate box under Menu on the left-hand side of the page.