Ironwood Drive safety project starts May 15

Pinal County is scheduled to begin safety improvements to Ironwood Drive from Germann to Elliot roads May 15. The $5.4 million project will include constructing an outside shoulder, paved turn lanes at existing access points and installing median cable barriers. The project is anticipated to be completed in early 2018.
The work area is from Apache Junction to San Tan Valley and Queen Creek, according to a Public Works Department notice at http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov.
Variable message boards were to be installed two weeks prior to the start of shoulder work. Initial work will include:
•clearing and grubbing.
•new fence installation.
•existing fence removal.
•earthwork.
This initial phase of the project will not have any lane restrictions. However, the speed limit will be posted as 35 mph through work zones. Shoulder work will start on one side of Ironwood Drive then, upon completion, will start on the other side of the roadway, according to the website.
Duration of shoulder work on each side may last a few months.
Plan for extra travel time as shoulder work may cause delays. Use possible alternative routes if necessary to improve the daily commute.
Access to existing state land lease access locations shall be maintained and open at all times with appropriate advance warning signs and visibility, according to the Pinal County website.
According to a presentation made to the Pinal County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 21, 2016, safety enhancements include:
•wider shoulders. The existing shoulders are 2 feet wide; the new ones will be 12 feet wide.
•a median cable barrier.
•existing rumble strips are to remain.
•center turn lanes at existing access points.
•flatter median slopes and side slopes.
•updated signs.
The Pinal County Board of Supervisors on March 22 voted to approve public works contract award EC16-006 for the Ironwood Drive – Germann Road to Elliot Road alignment to the lowest responsible bidder, Combs Construction Co., for $5,375,411.04, according to the Pinal County website.
Present were Chairman Steve Miller, Vice-Chairman Pete Rios and supervisors Mike Goodman, Anthony Smith and Todd House, according to the meeting minutes.