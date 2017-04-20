Learn about Pinal County Reg’l Transportation Authority, plan at May 4 open house

The following open house will give members of the public and business owners an opportunity to learn about the Pinal (County) Regional Transportation Plan, speak with RTA representatives and provide comments on the regional transportation plan and half-cent transportation excise tax.
|Thursday, May 4
|5-7 p.m.
|San Tan Valley
Pinal County Complex
Mountain Vista Academy
Large conference room
33622 N. Mountain Vista Blvd.
San Tan Valley, AZ 85142
Outside the East Valley, the following open house is planned:
|Tuesday, May 2
|4-6 p.m.
|Maricopa City Council Chambers
Lobby area
39700 W. Civic Center Plaza
Maricopa, AZ 85138
Refer to the proposed project maps on the Pinal County website for further information.
Between 1990 and 2014, the population of Pinal County increased from 116,867 to approximately 396,237 people, representing an increase of 239 percent. Since the economic downturn of 2008, the municipalities of Apache Junction, Casa Grande, Coolidge, Eloy, Florence, Maricopa and the unincorporated communities of Arizona City, Gold Canyon, SaddleBrooke and San Tan Valley have experienced significant increases in economic development activities and new housing construction.
Rapid growth brings transportation concerns such as congestion and safety and the need for quality transportation routes to efficiently move people and goods, according to a press release.
The Regional Transportation Plan for Pinal County, overseen by the Pinal Regional Transportation Authority, sets forth a comprehensive, multi-modal plan which includes a list of major roadway projects and public transportation to be developed over the next 20 years.
The Regional Transportation Plan has been developed as a viable solution to meet the transportation needs of the rapidly growing region, and seeks to meet the ongoing mobility needs of Pinal County residents.
This plan has been prepared to carry forward necessary multi-modal projects to the voters of Pinal County, who will be asked to consider the plan’s approval, along with the passage of a half-cent sales tax at the November 2017 general election.
A successful vote of the plan and half-cent transportation excise tax will set aside an estimated $640 million in transportation funding over the 20-year period. The RTA board may authorize the issuance of bonds payable from the transportation excise tax as permitted by Arizona Revised Statute §48-5341.
Information about open houses and a map are provided. For additional information, visit www.cagaz.org/rta.html.