Maricopa County Dept. of Transportation seeks public input for Active Transportation Plan

ATP to focus on pedestrians, cyclists and non-motorized transportation
The Maricopa County Department of Transportation is seeking public input for its Active Transportation Plan. An interactive website is now available on the MCDOT website allowing residents to identify areas where improvements could be made to increase accessibility for pedestrians, cyclists and users of other non-motorized modes of transportation.
The interactive website is open for public comment until June 15.
The ATP is a key element of MCDOT’s Transportation System Plan. The latter identifies and plans for future transportation needs in Maricopa County.
More information on both the ATP and TSP are available on the MCDOT website at: www.mcdot.maricopa.gov.