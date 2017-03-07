Maricopa County issues warning about weed removal

Maricopa County Air Quality Department encourages commercial property owners and residents to be aware of the potential health impacts caused by dust from weed removal.
A permit from MCAQD is required when removing weeds by mechanized equipment (disking, blading or scraping) if this activity disturbs more than 1/10th of an acre, according to a press release.
If the weeds are removed with a mower, weed eater or hand tool, a permit is not required, according to the release.
Regardless of how weeds are removed, if the surface is disturbed during removal, it must be re-stabilized to prevent airborne dust that could become an air quality concern.
Maintain a soil crust by applying water or other form or soil stabilizer. Rock or asphalt millings are another option.
For more information on weed removal rules and permit requirements, call the MCAQD Business Assistance Office at 602-506-5102 or visit the department’s website at www.maricopa.gov/aq.