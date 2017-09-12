Maricopa County: Reduce dust when planting winter rye grass

Maricopa County Air Quality Department encourages commercial properties and residents to reduce dust this fall when switching to winter rye grass.
The process, known as overseeding, impacts air pollution due to dust generated when scalping existing Bermuda grass.
Each year, the department responds to questions and concerns from landscapers, golf course managers and residents doing their best to reduce the dust while working to maintain grass-filled landscapes, according to a press release.
Tips to prevent dust
The department offers the following tips to help prevent dust during the overseeding process:
- Avoid scalping on windy days and on High Pollution Advisory days.
- Don’t over-dry the area prior to scalping.
- Apply water to moisten the area prior to scalping.
- Reduce the depth of scalping.
- Keep dust collection screens and filters in good working order.
- Hand rake, when possible; learn about leaf blower restrictions: P-25 Ordinance.
- Moisten material piles before loading into dumpsters.
- Reduce the area to be overseeded.
Is a permit required?
Generally overseeding/scalping projects do not require a dust control permit. However, the dust emissions generated during these projects are still regulated under MCAQD’s Rule 310 (permitted source) or Rule 300 (unpermitted source). The latter states that the emissions cannot exceed 20 percent opacity.
Visible emissions cannot travel beyond the property line.
The department relies on citizens to help improve air quality. Residents may report air quality violations or dust control issues by calling the department at 602-372-2703 or filing a report online at Maricopa.gov/2132/Report-a-Violation
Overseeding flyer available in English and Spanish: Maricopa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/32235 Check with local municipalities for possible additional restrictions.
About Maricopa County Air Quality Department
The Maricopa County Air Quality Department is a regulatory agency whose goal is to ensure federal clean air standards are achieved and maintained for the residents and visitors of Maricopa County, according to the release.
The department is governed by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and follows air quality standards set forth by the federal Clean Air Act.
The department offers air quality information and resources on its Clean Air Make More website. Visit www.CleanAirMakeMore.com to learn more.
The department offers the Clean Air Make More app that is free to download and use. Available on iTunes for iPhone and iPad and on Google Play for Android, the app gives users real-time Phoenix air quality information, pollution alerts, forecasts, restrictions and the ability to report an air quality problem or polluter.