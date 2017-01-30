Maricopa County seeks community input on health improvement plan

East Valley public forum scheduled for Feb. 2
Maricopa County Department of Public Health is seeking the public’s input on defining its health priorities for a three-year plan that will be implemented starting in 2018.
Various public meetings are being held throughout the county where the public will be presented with the top 10 health priorities that have come out of this year’s assessment and asked to whittle them down to the top three to five.
“This has been a collaborative process every step of the way. Over the last year, our team, along with various partners, has been gathering information from residents of Maricopa County in the form of surveys and focus groups,” Dr. Bob England, director of Maricopa County Public Health, said in a press release. “Our final step is to go back to the community with all that we have heard and ask for their assistance in completing our second community health assessment in 5 years.”
In the East Valley, a public forum has been scheduled for 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Mesa Community College, Navajo Room (by the Kirk Student Center), 1833 W. Southern Ave. in Mesa.
Snacks and refreshments will be served. Free childcare service and Spanish interpretation will be provided. The site is ADA-accessible, according to the release.
For more information, contact Sonia Charry at 602-679-3098 or visit visit www.wearepublichealth.org, Facebook.com/MCDPH or Twitter.com/MaricopaHealth.