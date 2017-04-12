Maricopa County supervisors approve electronic document review

Electronic Document Review lets people file plans any time, any place
On an average day employees of the Maricopa County Planning and Development Department will accept and pour over tree-trunk sized printouts of building plans. It is the process that has been in place for decades.
With funding from the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, the department is expanding its use of electronic documents. Doing so will decrease the vast amounts of paper plans and help customers submit permit applications from anywhere and at any time.
“It has been the mission of the Board of Supervisors to better serve customers,” said Chairman Denny Barney, District 1, in a press release. “Electronic Document Review will let builders and land owners submit their applications and plans from their home or office at their convenience, saving them time and money.”
Electronic Document Review will give people the option to use a Citizen Access portal to upload documents, check the status of their project and schedule inspections.
They will also be able to submit electronically for plan changes after receiving a permit. If they prefer to deliver paper plans that option will still be available.
“The days of having to print multiple copies of your plans and drive them to our offices are over,” said Chairman Barney. “Builders will have the option to submit electronically for all types of permits. And, with that, they’ll also be able to receive coordinated red-lined review comments which will make it easier to revise plans.”
Planning and Development accepts electronic plan submittals for residential building permits, including new homes. The new and expanded Electronic Document Review service options are being implemented in phases at the department.
This new service is the latest effort to use technology to make it easier for residents to do business with Maricopa County regulatory agencies.
These ideas have been generated and fostered through a stakeholder task force that consists of business owners and county employees.
