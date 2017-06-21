Maricopa County has volunteer positions open on its boards, commissions

Maricopa County District 1 has several open volunteer positions on its boards and commission, according to an e-newsletter sent by Supervisor Denny Barney.
They are:
- Maricopa County Library District Citizens’ Advisory Committee: The committee advises the library district board of directors (Maricopa County Board of Supervisors) and acts as a liaison between the community and the library administration. The committee meets at 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month except in August and December.
- Maricopa County Community Development Advisory Committee. The CDAC advises on matters concerning the Community Development Block Grant program, including fair housing and housing affordability issues affecting low- to moderate-income people. The committee meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.
- Workforce Development Board (WDB). The county is seeking CEOs or executives with optimum policy-making or hiring authority, including small businesses, or organizations representing businesses that provide employment that includes work-relevant training and development in in-demand industry sectors or occupations. Business members must be nominated by local business organizations and should do business in Maricopa County and not exclusively in the City of Phoenix. Board members meet monthly and also participate in work groups.
People who are interested should call Supervisor Barney’s office at 602-506-1776 or e-mail his chief of staff, Candice Copple, at copplec@mail.maricopa.gov.