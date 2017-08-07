Open house Aug. 10 to discuss Hunt Highway Phase 4, Gantzel Road improvements

Pinal County Supervisor Mike Goodman extends an invitation to all San Tan Valley area residents to an open house this Thursday to learn more about the next phase of Hunt Highway construction and the expansion of Gantzel Road, according to a press release.
“These are two huge projects for this area,” Supervisor Goodman said in the release. “I’m hoping people will come to this meeting and see how this will impact their drive and ways to get around the construction.”
The open house will take place 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Pinal County San Tan Facility, 33622 N. Mountain Vista Blvd. Project exhibits and information will be provided and project team members will be available to answer questions related to the project.
Hunt Highway Phase 4 improvements will take place from Bella Vista Road to Magma Road (approximately 2.5 miles in length) as a continuation of a five-phase reconstruction and widening of the Hunt Highway corridor.
Improvements to this segment of Hunt Highway will widen the roadway to five lanes (two lanes in each direction with a center turn lane), with curb, gutter, sidewalk, bike lanes, drainage, landscaping, traffic signal improvements, and associated utility relocations.
Gantzel Road will be constructed from south of Bella Vista Road (at approximately Omega Drive) to connect to Hunt Highway at Johnson Ranch Boulevard. The project also includes construction of the Gantzel Channel and Detention Basin improvements as well as the Hunt-Magma flood mitigation project.
These flood control projects will channelize storm water run-off under Hunt Highway to nearby detention basins to minimize the impacts of flooding to the roadway and adjacent subdivisions in the future.
Pinal County is in the process of contractor selection and more information will be provided related to construction schedule and sequencing once a contractor is identified. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2018 or early 2019.
For project information or to receive regular project e-updates, fill out contact form or call the project line at 480-898-4100 to provide an e-mail address. The project website is www.huntgantzel.com.
Editor’s note: Joe Pyritz is the spokesman for Pinal County.