Pinal County begins work on Gantzel Road extension

Since 2002, the idea of connecting Gantzel Road to Hunt Highway has been in the plans for Pinal County.
To the 90,000 residents who live in the area, that road is past due, according to a press release.
“I hear it all the time,” Pinal County Supervisor Mike Goodman said in the release. “The people in San Tan Valley need another road that goes north to south to alleviate the traffic on Hunt Highway. We are hoping to get that road started sometime this year. More people are moving here, we need that road.”
Supervisor Goodman and the residents of San Tan Valley are not the only ones anxious to get the project going, Pinal County Public Works officials are as well.
“We have a $4 million fund from Salt River Project that will allow us to bury overhead power lines and improve the aesthetics of the project,” Public Works Director Louis Andersen said. “Just to be clear, that money will disappear if we don’t get this project going before the end of the year.”
So, what is the hold up? Currently, the Arizona State Land Department is working with a local farmer to get the land needed to connect Gantzel Road to Hunt Highway. The farmer is working the land owned by ASLD that had been leased to him until 2015 when the lease ran out.
Pinal County, by state law, will pay more than $300,000 for improvements the farmer made to the land owned by ASLD.
“ASLD has assured Pinal County that we will get the right-of-way permits,” Pinal County Manager Greg Stanley said in the release. “We bonded for this extension of Gantzel Road and this is a high priority for the Board of Supervisors.”
Supervisor Goodman said he understands what the farmer is going through.
“As someone who has worked the land myself, I get what is happening,” Supervisor Goodman said in the release. “But he doesn’t own the land, ASLD understands the infrastructure needs of this growing area and in the end they are the property owners and are working to make this a win-win for everyone. I applaud their efforts.”