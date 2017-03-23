Pinal County to host family resource provider fair in April

Registration for free vendor booth ends March 31
Services available to families and children will be highlighted in April as Pinal County hosts a resource provider fair in Florence.
The resource fair will be an opportunity for the community to learn about the services available to them and for professionals to network with other providers, Teresa Fuller, a supervisor in the Pinal County Juvenile Court Services, said in a press release.
The resource fair will take place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Florence Community Library, 778 N. Main St. Admission is free.
In addition, organizers said there will be raffles and a food truck on-site. To ensure there is enough food for the event, the organizers have created an online doodle poll.
People who are planning on purchasing food at the event are asked to complete the doodle poll at: goo.gl/R31zXc.
Vendors are encouraged to reserve a booth free of charge. Space is limited and Pinal County service providers will be given priority. Registration is due by the close of business on Friday, March 31.
Booths may be reserved online by visiting: goo.gl/56i3v1.
For more information, call Sarah Kennedy at 520-866-7077 or e-mail her at skennedy@courts.az.gov.