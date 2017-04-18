Home Pinal/Maricopa County Pinal County: Repairs to Attaway Bridge near Florence expected to begin in late June
Project expected to begin June 26, cost $300,000-$400,000
Pinal County Public Works is the preparation stages for repairing Attaway Bridge, on Attaway Road south of Hunt Highway.
This major arterial connects Coolidge, Florence and the San Tan Valley areas.
“We are currently in the bidding process right now,” said Public Works Director Louis Andersen in a press release. “We are going to rehabilitate the approach slabs for the bridge to provide a smoother road for motorists.”
Construction on the Attaway Bridge is anticipated to begin June 26, and last through July 25. During construction it will be necessary for crews to close Attaway Road from State Route 287 heading north to Hunt Highway. Detours will be available for motorists heading north or south.
North bound Attaway Road traffic will be detoured east bound on State Route 287 to north bound State Route 79 to west bound Hunt Highway. South bound Attaway Road traffic will be detoured east bound on Hunt Highway to south bound State Route 79 to west bound State Route 287.
“Construction dates are still to be firmed up, but we hope to have this project completed with a minimum of disruption to people wanting to use Attaway Road,” Mr. Andersen said.
Variable message boards will be installed two weeks prior to the start of construction to physically notify motorists of this project, according to the Pinal County Public Works
website.
The scope of work consists of the following: removal and reconstruction of asphalt, leveling concrete approaches to the bridge, minor bridge repairs, guard rail and other related work as shown on the plans.
Construction is estimated to be $300,000 to $400,000.
