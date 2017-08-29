Pinal County signs order of abatement by consent with Johnson Utilities over hydrogen sulfide violations

Pinal County Air Quality announced Aug. 26 it signed an order of abatement by consent with Johnson Utilities L.L.C. on Monday, Aug. 21.
This action comes after the Pinal County Board of Supervisors studied a potential lawsuit against the utility company after numerous violations of the county’s Air Quality Control District Code of Regulations.
Simply put, the order of abatement by consent is a negotiated settlement between parties intended to resolve violations, provide compliance and avoid further litigation.
On June 21, regular session meeting, the supervisors voted 4-1 to negotiate an order of abatement by consent with Johnson Utilities by Aug. 15; if they felt the company had mitigated the problem or is making a good faith effort to mitigate problem.
Supervisor Mike Goodman was the lone “no” vote saying he felt that the county should file the complaint immediately.
Under the agreement, the Notice of Violations from June 2016 to June 2017 have been resolved.
Johnson Utilities L.L.C. is required to submit a compliance plan that includes engineering analysis and additional controls for compliance with hydrogen sulfide limits within 60 days and commence the implementation of that plan within 180 days.
If those are not met, penalties are stipulated in the order. If these deadlines are not met, Johnson Utilities L.L.C. will pay a stipulated penalty of $250 for the first five business days; $500 for the following five business days and $1,000 per business day after that.
Other stipulations from the order of abatement by consent:
- Requires Johnson Utilities L.L.C. to apply for and obtain an industrial air quality permit if the facility design demonstrates point source emissions exceed county permitting thresholds.
- Require Johnson Utilities L.L.C. to conduct air quality monitoring for hydrogen sulfide and report results to Pinal County. Measured violations must be reported to Pinal County and to the public within 24-hours and 48 hours, respectively.
- Requires a settlement payment in the amount of $20,000 by Sept. 18, 2017.
Editor’s note: Joe Pyritz is the spokesman for Pinal County.