Pinal County surplus property auction to be held March 14

People looking to bid on property in Pinal County will get a chance to Tuesday, March 14, when an auction will be held for 10 different lots across the county.
Pinal County owns the lots and is looking to get back on the tax rolls. The auction will take place at the Palo Verde conference room inside the 1891 Courthouse, 135 N. Pinal St. in Florence. Registration begins at 9 a.m.; the auction follows at 10 a.m.
The range of the opening bids start from as low as $1,550 to as high at $43,200, according to a press release.
Questions should be directed to Pinal County Public Works Real Estate Manager Bob Pate by e-mailing him at Robert.Pate@pinalcountyaz.gov.
The auction docket is as follows:
LOT #1 – North side of Edwards Avenue across from Maricopa High School, Maricopa, AZ, APN # 510-27-026. Legal description: That part of the NE Quarter, NW Quarter, NE Quarter Section 28, Township 4S, Range 3E / .66 Acres / opening bid = $9,900.00. (Sold in combination with docket item 1A)
LOT #1A – North side of Edwards Avenue across from Maricopa High School, Maricopa, AZ, APN #510-17-011C. Legal description: An irregular shaped parcel in the SE Quarter of Section 21, Township 4S, Range 3E / 1.215 Acres / opening bid = $9,900.00 (Sold in combination with docket item 1)
LOT #2 – SE Corner of Sunland Gin Road and Pearce Road, Picacho, AZ, APN # 409-09-004. Legal description: The North 210 feet of the West 210 feet of Section 8, Township 10S, Range 7E / 1 acre / opening bid = $1,550.00.
LOT #3 – North terminus of John Adams Street, Oracle, AZ, APN # 308-03-026. Legal description: LOT 1 thru LOT 22, BLOCK 39, ORACLE TOWNSITE / 1.51 Acres / opening bid = $43,200.00.
LOT #4 – Southside of West El Paseo Road across from Mountain Vista School and Oracle Middle School, Oracle, AZ, APN # 308-35-004A. Legal description: South 181 feet of the West half of the NE Quarter NE Quarter NW Quarter of Section 34, Township 9S, Range 15E / 1.3 Acres / opening bid = S1,800.00. (Deed restricted for recreational or educational uses only)
LOT #5 – 2347 South Christensen Road, Coolidge, AZ, APN # 401-21-057A. Legal description: A portion NE Quarter of Section 34, Township 6S, Range 8E / 2 Acres / opening bid = $3,300.00.
LOT #6 – Westside of North Christensen Road at the Gila River bottom, Coolidge, AZ, APN # 209-10-001. Legal description: A portion of Section 10, Township 5S, Range 8E / 20 Acres / opening bid = $5,400.00.
LOT #7 – East of Ironwood Road/ East on Guadalupe Road to end of pavement, Apache Junction, AZ, APN # 104-07-007. Legal description: A portion of Section 8, Township 1S, Range 8E / 7.5 Acres / opening bid = $6,600.00.
LOT #8 – 13537 South Kashmir Road, Arizona City, AZ, APN # 407-12-125. Legal description: LOT 125, ARIZONA CITY #12, recorded in Book 16 of Maps, page 15. / opening bid = $1,890.00.
LOT #9 – 10199 West Arvada Drive, Arizona City, AZ, APN # 407-03-344. Legal description: LOT 2109, ARIZONA CITY # 4, recorded in Book 9 of Maps, page 56. / opening bid = $2,100.00.
Auction procedures:
1. Live auction will begin at approximately 10:00 AM on Tuesday March 14, 2017; doors will open at 9:00 AM for registration.
2. Registered bidders will be allowed to participate, registration will be done at the auction;
3. Payment must be made on the day of the auction;
4. Acceptable forms of payment are cash and certified check;
5. If payment is made by certified check the deed will be delivered after the check has cleared;
6. Conveyance will be by quit claim deed;
7. All properties sold as is with no warranty of any kind.
8. Pinal County Assessor’s Parcel Numbers 510-27-026 and 510-17-011C located in the town of Maricopa will be sold and appraised as one property / approximately 1.9 Acres in total.
