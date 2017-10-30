Queen Creek school district office serving as ballot center

The Queen Creek Unified School District administrative office, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road, is serving as a ballot center for the Nov. 7 jurisdictional election.
The ballot center in the school district office is open Oct. 28-Nov. 7.
Registered voters can vote in person or drop off their ballot 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and 6 a.m.-7 p.m. election day, Nov. 7.
In addition, a voter can reprint his or her ballot if lost or damaged.
The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office and Elections Department introduced the new ballot centers as part of this November’s election. It replaces the one polling place per precinct model.
Ballot centers are not limited to precincts, meaning voters can vote or drop off their completed ballot at any ballot center across the county if they choose not to mail their ballot.
The centers are open evenings and weekends, making it easier for voters to vote, Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said during an interview.
Ballots were mailed to the county’s 1.1 million voters starting Oct. 11.
For voters mailing in their ballot, the county recommends the ballot be mailed at least six days before election day, according to the frequently asked questions page on the Maricopa County Elections website.