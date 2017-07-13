Road work continues on Ironwood Drive safety improvement project

Road work continues on Ironwood Drive between Apache Junction and San Tan Valley as safety improvements are being constructed on this major arterial.
The construction zone is Germann Road on the south to Eliot Road to the north. This project is widening the road shoulders and placing safety cables in the medians.
It is also adding paved left turn lanes and extending existing storm drain structures for driver’s safety.
Pinal County Public Works is warning drivers that southbound Ironwood Drive lane restrictions will continue throughout the duration of the project. The entire project is slated to be completed in January, according to a press release.
From now until the end of the construction, the speed limit will stay at 40 miles per hour in the work zones. Enforcement fines will double for speeders.
Pinal County asks drivers to observe all traffic signage and plan for extra drive time since shoulder work will cause delays.
Drivers may find alternative routes more effective for their commute. One route for southbound drivers would be to take State Route 202 southbound until State Route 24. Take the 24 to southbound Ellsworth Road. Turn east on Queen Creek Road (which turns into Pima Road) to get to Ironwood Drive.
Northbound traffic can take Pima Road/Queen Creek Road west to northbound Ellsworth Road. From there take State Route 24 west to State Route 202 North.
Access to existing state land lease access locations shall be maintained open at all times with appropriate advance warning signs and visibility.
Pinal County Public Works appreciates your continued patience as they make these improvements to this major arterial connecting the areas of Apache Junction, San Tan Valley and Queen Creek.
For more information, visit the county public works website.