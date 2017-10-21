Saturday’s forecast is sunny, mid-80s

Highs will remain limited to the mid 80s around the Valley despite mainly sunny skies and easing winds. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“General troughing will develop across the Western U.S. into Saturday lending to a noticeable cooling trend and breezy conditions (Friday p.m.). Daily highs through the period will fall back to seasonal normals (upper 80s) with crisp overnight lows back into the 60s. Long story short, pleasant weather to end the week. For Saturday, plan on further cooling as another system moves east across the Great Basin. Highs will remain limited to the mid 80s around the Valley despite mainly sunny skies and easing winds. Heading into Sunday through early next week, high pressure will build north across the region lending to warming temperatures. The forecast calls for low 90s on Sunday before a jump back into the upper 90s for Monday and Tuesday,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.