Storm activity expected to ramp up Sept. 5

Plenty of mid- and low-level moisture remains in place courtesy of former tropical system Lidia and storm activity is expected to ramp up, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“After a generally quiet weekend weather-wise, storm activity is expected to ramp up (and last) at least into mid-week. Looking at the big picture, the monsoon ridge continues to strengthen across the Great Basin region promoting deep easterly flow across Arizona and this general pattern should persist through much of the work week. Meanwhile, plenty of mid- and low-level moisture remains in place courtesy of former tropical system Lidia. Afternoon/evening t-storm activity will return to the higher terrain areas of the state along with increasing chances for activity moving down onto the lower deserts. Historically speaking, this ‘Rim to Desert’ setup typically lends to multiple storm hazards including damaging wind gusts, blowing dust, and localized heavy rainfall. For Tuesday plan on mostly sunny skies after remnant morning high clouds from overnight activity. Afternoon highs will again warm into the 105˚F-107˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will generally remain in the light category before possible gustier conditions into the evening from passing outflows. Expecting a setup … with afternoon higher terrain storm activity moving west onto the lower deserts into the evening hours. Heading into mid-week plan on continuing above-average temperatures along with slight chances for evening storms/rain,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to the flood control district website.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.