Queen Creek is where the Valley of the Sun’s past meets its present. A small agricultural community in the southeastern corner of Maricopa County, Queen Creek has retained its charm amidst rapid homebuilding in the area.
The town, in the shadow of the San Tan Mountains, is unique, in its embrace of intimate schools, equestrian trails, and small businesses. “Greater Queen Creek” includes the planned communities of Johnson Ranch and San Tan Heights just across the town line, into Pinal County.
The Queen Creek Independent has been serving the city since 1999. A weekly newspaper, the Independent is home-delivered each week to 15,000 homes in the northern portion of the city.
