2016-17 was an award-winning year for Heritage Academy sports

Heritage Academy-Queen Creek participates in the Canyon Athletic Association which is made up of other charter, private and public schools throughout Arizona.
Our school won state championships in cross country, flag football and two in basketball during the 2016-17 school year.
Two of these state championships came from teams who went undefeated and had perfect seasons during their regular seasons and playoffs.
We are proud of how hard all of our coaches and athletes worked this year to achieve this tremendous accomplishment and we are looking forward to continuing on this tradition here at our campus.
The athletic department is proud of a few of its coaches who were awarded a “Coach of the Year” award from the CAA. Congratulations to Coach Jon Mott for winning this award for flag football, Coach Christie Higgins for cross country and Coach Cyndie Ribelin for basketball.
Heritage Academy-Queen Creek is at 19705 E. Germann Road in Queen Creek.
You can visit our website at hagateway.com.
Editor’s note: Matt Godfrey is the athletic director at Heritage Academy-Queen Creek.