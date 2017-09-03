Bulldogs’ Schureman named Cardinals’ coach of the week

Special to the Independent/Queen Creek Unified School District

 

The Arizona Cardinals football team has named Queen Creek High School Varsity Football Coach Travis Schureman its “High School Coach of the Week.”

During the Aug. 31 freshman football game against Sahuaro, the Cardinals — represented by retired player Rick Cunningham and team mascot Big Red — presented Coach Schureman with a certificate recognizing his outstanding coaching performance the previous week when the Bulldogs beat Hamilton 41-28.

The Cardinals also presented the coach with a $2,000 check for the Queen Creek High School Football Program.

To view a schedule of the upcoming football games, visit the school’s website at http://qchsathletics.org/main/teamschedule/id/13887/seasonId/4252630.

