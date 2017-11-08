QCHS girls volleyball upsets No. 1 Chaparral
Kathryn (Kat) McCullough from the Queen Creek High School girls’ volleyball team. (Courtesy of Queen Creek High School)
The Queen Creek High School girls volleyball team will be playing in the state championship against Sunnyslope game at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. at Mesquite High School, 500 S. McQueen Road in Gilbert.
The Lady Bulldogs, ranked No. 5 in 5A Division, beat Chaparral in three sets in the semi-final game on Nov. 7.
The team only lost three games during season: against Notre Dame Prep, Basha and Chaparral.
For more information about the team, visit http://qchsathletics.org/.
