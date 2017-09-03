Queen Creek football puts on a show with 43-6 win over Sahuaro

After a big win last week against 6A Hamilton, the Queen Creek High School football team didn’t slow down despite injuries to beat visiting Sahuaro 43-6.
Many new players were able to come in Friday night due to a number of injured starters, including quarterback Devin Larsen.
Second-string quarterback Cal Hedrick knew it was his opportunity to step up big and he did just that with four TD passes in the game.
“I just knew that I had to come in and do my job,” said Hedrick. “Even though I’m second string, I’ve kind of learned from (Devin) so I felt like I was ready. I started a little slow, but I picked it up.”
Queen Creek received the kickoff in the first half and were able to make it down the field, but ended the drive in a missed field goal attempt.
The Dog defense came out aggressive and gave Sahuaro much more than they could handle all night long. The Cougars had to punt almost out of the end zone on their first drive and Queen Creek ended up with field position well inside the Sahuaro 25-yard line.
That field position helped set the scoring in motion for Queen Creek, who didn’t look back in the first half. Hedrick found Garrett Duke once and Crew Turner twice in the first half, while RB Dante Coleman and Dylan Borja each had rushing TD’s.
Jon Matuzak also had a big first-half fumble recovery.
“I think obviously last week was a big win and we wanted to see how the kids would respond,” said head coach Travis Schureman. “We had a lot of kids play for the first time tonight and it was awesome to see them respond the way they did. Cal was great tonight playing some quarterback for us.”
The competition last week left the Dogs with a few bumps and bruises, but Coach Schureman was happy with how the team came together and said they fight every day to get better.
“We have a lot of guys who are competing for jobs so in practice it’s a competitive spirit and when it’s competitive that leads to good things on Friday night,” said Schureman. “It’s been helpful for us to have that this year with the depth and the ability to do those things.”
Hedrick had one more TD throw in the second half to Jake Ayala, and then a few more players were given a chance to enter the game, including third-string freshman quarterback Trey Reynolds.
Sahuaro finally got on the board with 8:46 to go in the fourth quarter, but missed the PAT to keep the score at 43-6 until the final buzzer.
Queen Creek is hopeful many of its injured players will be able to return for next week’s game as they head to Boulder Creek.
The Jaguars are 0-2 on the season, with their first loss being to Hamilton 42-28. That game will kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at Boulder Creek High School, 40404 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway in Anthem.
