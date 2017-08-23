Willingness to work hard makes Bulldogs one of state’s ‘most dominant’ teams

The Queen Creek High School football team was named by MaxPreps as having one of the 15 most dominant programs since 2006 in Arizona.
The team will debut at 10th in the season rankings. In the first game of the season, held Aug. 18, Queen Creek played Ceasar Chavez at home. Results were not available as of press time.
“I think it says a lot about the community and the kids who come through Queen Creek. That they do things the right way,” Head Coach Travis Schureman said. “High-quality kids and families that want to do things the right way to work hard to win football games.”
MaxPreps is an online source that tracks high school sports across the U.S., according to its website. The point breakdown the site used to determine the top 15 is as follows:
“20 points for a state title, 10 for state championship game appearance. Then other points are based on where a team finished in the final MaxPreps Arizona Football Computer Rankings presented by the Army National Guard. For example, if a team finished No. 1 overall, it would receive 25 points. If it finished 25th overall, the team would get one point. No points are awarded if the team did not finish in the Top 25.”
Queen Creek came in 15th with 104 points. For one state title, one runner-up and then being ranked in the top 25 in 2010 (21st), 2012 (fifth), 2013 (eighth), 2014 (10th), 2015 (22nd) and 2016 (16th).
Ranked No. 1 in the poll was Scottsdale Saguaro.
“The kids are just willing to work hard and get after it every day in practice,” Coach Schureman said. “They want to be successful. That’s sometimes hard to teach. People talk about wanting to be successful but don’t want to put in the time. These kids are willing to put in the time.”
Senior Jon Matuzak said the older members of the team have to set examples to stay dominant.
“Push everybody in practice and work harder than the other teams,” Matuzak said. “(We need to) keep improving every week and fix the little things.”
Senior Garrett Duke said it’s about encouraging the younger members.
“We make sure everyone is positive, confident and try to stay together as a team,” Duke said. “We are a family.”
“Our goals are the same as always,” Coach Schureman said. “We want to play for a state championship.”
The Bulldogs are taking the season game by game. One of their biggest games will be the late in the season against Williams Field, on Oct. 27.
“Nothing better than playing your rival last game before you go into the playoffs. Coach Steve Campbell does a great job over there getting those guys ready to play,” “We got a long way before we get there but it’ll be fun when it happens,” Coach Schureman said.
The Buldog coach said it’s not just team effort that helps the team stay high in the rankings.
“I think it goes back to the great support staff we have here at Queen Creek. Paul Reynolds is a fantastic AD (athletic director) to work for,” he said. “Beyond that we have great parent support, great booster support and kids that are willing to work hard.”
Booster club president Melissa Gardner said the team is great to watch.
“It’s been exciting and fun. We have a great group of boys and coaches that work very, very hard,” Gardner said. “It’s nice to see their hard work pay off.”
Duke said it’s about school pride.
“I really take pride in playing for this team, coming out every week, getting to put on the uniform,” he said. “Playing for my teammates, getting to come out every Friday night and represent our school means a lot.”
Queen Creek High School 2017 football game schedule
The 2017 season for the Queen Creek High School varsity football team began Aug. 18 with a home game against Cesar Chavez. Home games generally start at 7 p.m. at the school campus, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road. The remainder of the schedule is as follows:
- Aug. 25, away: Hamilton
- Sept. 1, home: Sahuaro
- Sept. 8, away: Boulder Creek
- Sept. 15, home: Deer Valley
- Sept. 22, away: Ironwood Ridge
- Sept. 29, home: Mesquite
- Oct. 6, away: Campo Verde
- Oct. 20, away: Vista Grande
- Oct. 27, home: Williams Field
For a complete schedule of all fall sports at Queen Creek High School, visit http://qchsathletics.org/main/calendar.