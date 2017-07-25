Crime incidents reported June 5-13 to MCSO Queen Creek

Jul 25th, 2017

Above are the general locations of found property reported June 5-13 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. They are: at 11:56 a.m. June 9 at Germann and Ellsworth roads; at 10:31 a.m. June 10 in the 19000 block of East Apricot Lane; at 9:58 a.m. June 11 at South Ellsworth and East Ocotillo roads; and at 10:50 a.m. June 13 at 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road.

Queen Creek, incorporated

The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

•Traffic violation: Ellsworth and Cloud Road. Reported at 8:27 a.m. June 5.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 1:04 p.m. June 5.
•Burglary: 21000 block of East Escalante Road. Reported at 2:06 p.m. June 5.
•Sexual assault, minor victim: 19000 block of 189th Street. Reported at 4:52 p.m. June 5.
•Theft from vehicle: 21000 block of East Sonoqui Drive. Reported at 6:06 a.m. June 6.
•Accident without injury: South Ellsworth Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 9:12 a.m. June 6.
•Criminal damage: South 230th Street and East Parkside Drive. Reported at 12:26 p.m. June 6.
•Violation of court order: East Old Beau Trail and South 191st Street. Reported at 4:58 p.m. June 6.
•Sexual assault, minor victim: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 7:09 p.m. June 6.
•Accident without injury: South Ellsworth Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 7:27 a.m. June 7.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 10:45 a.m. June 7.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Sierra Park Boulevard. Reported at 10:52 a.m. June 7.
•Theft: 20000 block of East Robin Road. Reported at 11:17 a.m. June 7.
•Stolen vehicle: East Via Del Jardin and South 227th Way. Reported at 11:32 a.m. June 7.
•Fraud or con game: 22000 block of East Desert Hills Court. Reported at 12:00 p.m. June 7.
•Accident without injury: 21000 block of East Avenida Del Valle. Reported at 1:32 p.m. June 7.
•Accident without injury: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Maya Road. Reported at 1:32 p.m. June 7.
•Accident without injury: South Ellsworth and East Riggs Road. Reported at 5:09 a.m. June 7.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of East Quintero Road. Reported at 8:12 p.m. June 7.
•Burglary: 19000 block of East Sonoqui Boulevard. Reported at 10:40 p.m. June 7.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Victoria Lane. Reported at 7:11 a.m. June 8.
•Accident without injury: South Ellsworth Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 8:08 a.m. June 8.
•Violation of a court order: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 10:45 a.m. June 8.
•Traffic violation: Combs and Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 1:29 p.m. June 8.
•Theft: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 1:38 p.m. June 8.
•Criminal damage: 22000 block of South 209th Way. Reported at 4:21 p.m. June 8.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth and Riggs Road. Reported at 4:29 p.m. June 8.
•Criminal damage: 22000 block of East Duncan Street. Reported at 6:05 p.m. June 8.
•Speeding too close: 19000 block of East Via Park Street. Reported at 6:04 p.m. June 8.
•Speeders: 20000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 8:42 p.m. June 8.
•Convenience market theft: 21198 E. Ocotillo Road. Reported at 1:23 a.m. June 9.
•Attempted burglary: 20000 block of East Arrowhead Drive. Reported at 9:47 a.m. June 9.
•Traffic violation: Ocotillo and Signal Butte Road. Reported at 9:54 a.m. June 9.
•Found Property: Germann and Ellsworth. Reported at 11:56 a.m. June 9.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth and Empire Road. Reported at 1:33 p.m. June 9.
•Burglary from vehicle: East Ocotillo Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 2:11 p.m. June 9.
•Traffic violation: East Riggs Road and South Sossaman Road. Reported at 6:35 a.m. June 9.
•Criminal damage: East Village Loop Road and North/East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 9:00 p.m. June 9.
•Theft: South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 9:17 a.m. June 10.
•Found property: 19000 block of East Apricot Lane. Reported at 10:31 a.m. June 10.
•Burglary: 20000 block of East Raven Drive. Reported at 1:47 a.m. June 10.
•Fraud or con game: 21000 block of East Estrella Road. Reported at 3:33 p.m. June 10.
•Civil action: 22020 S. Ellsworth Road. Reported at 3:35 p.m. June 10.
•Civil action: 22020 S. Ellsworth Road. Reported at 4:39 p.m. June 10.
•Suspicious activity: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 5:43 p.m. June 10.
•Non-injury accident East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 7:18 p.m. June 10.
•Suspicious activity: 21000 block of East Creekside Drive. Reported at 9:39 a.m. June 11.
•Criminal damage: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 9:58 a.m. June 11.
•Found property: South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 10:39 a.m. June 11.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 1:04 p.m. June 11.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth Loop Road and Ocotillo Road. Reported at 1:42 p.m. June 11.
•Shoplifting: 18495 E. Queen Creek Road. Reported at 2:09 p.m. June 11.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 9:21 p.m. June 11.
•Accident with injury: 205 Street and Excelsior Court. Reported at 11:15 a.m. June 12.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 7:23 p.m. June 11.
•Non-injury accident: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 9:39 p.m. June 12.
•Non-injury accident: South Hawes Road and Ocotillo Road. Reported at 7:10 a.m. June 13.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Aldecoa Drive. Reported at 8:17 a.m. June 13.
•Found property: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 10:50 a.m. June 13.

