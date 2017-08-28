Crime incidents reported Aug. 7-13 to MCSO Queen Creek

Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Theft from vehicle: 19000 block of East Thornton Road. Reported at 8:03 a.m. Aug. 7.
•Burglary from vehicle: 19000 block of East Thornton Road. Reported at 9:16 a.m. Aug. 7.
•Burglary from vehicle: 19000 block of East Reins Road. Reported at 9:20 a.m. Aug. 7.
•Accident with injury: Ellsworth Road and East Empire Boulevard. Reported at 10:58 a.m. Aug 7.
•Welfare check: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 2:08 a.m. Aug. 7.
•Stolen vehicle: 18000 block of East Via Del Jardin. Reported at 3:09 p.m. Aug 7.
•Criminal damage: 18000 block of East Via De Palmas. Reported at 3:56 p.m. Aug 7.
•Traffic violation: East Hunt Highway and East Empire Boulevard. Reported at 4:24 p.m. Aug. 7.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 4:42 p.m. Aug. 7.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 6:26 p.m. Aug. 7.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 9:41 p.m. Aug. 7.
•Runaway: 18000 block of East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 10:27 p.m. Aug. 7.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 6:44 a.m. Aug 8.
•Burglary from vehicle: 21000 block of South 202nd Place. Reported at 8:09 a.m. Aug. 8.
•Burglary from vehicle: 19000 block of East Sonoqui Circle. Reported at 9:54 p.m. Aug. 8.
•Burglary: 23000 block of South 223rd Way. Reported at 1:46 p.m. Aug 8.
•Assault: East Germann Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 2:35 p.m. Aug 8.
•Fire: 19000 block of East Calle De Flores. Reported at 5:26 p.m. Aug 8.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 6:52 p.m. Aug. 8.
•Stolen vehicle: 7500 block of South Power Road. Reported at 7:35 p.m. Aug 8.
•Non-injury accident: East Chandler Heights Road and South Sossaman Road. Reported at 6:46 a.m. Aug 9.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and South Old Ellsworth Road. Reported at 7:56 a.m. Aug. 9.
•Accident with injury: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 9:16 a.m. Aug. 9.
•Accident with injury: South Power Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 12:39 p.m. Aug. 9.
•Non-injury accident: South Power Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 3:17 p.m. Aug. 9.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Riggs Road. Reported at 4:24 p.m. Aug. 9.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 4:48 p.m. Aug. 9.
•Theft from vehicle: 22000 block of South 221st Street. Reported at 5:56 p.m. Aug. 9.
•Welfare check: 21000 block of East Camina Plata. Reported at 7:33 p.m. Aug. 9.
•Shoplifting: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 9:54 p.m. Aug. 9.
•Accident with injury: South Sossaman Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 10:53 p.m. Aug. 9.
•Theft: 20000 block of East Reins Road. Reported at 8:11 a.m. Aug 10.
•Assault: 18000 block of East Arrowhead Trail. Reported at 11:45 p.m. Aug. 10.
•Traffic violation: East Heritage Loop and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 3:19 p.m. Aug 10.
•Traffic violation: East Village Loop Road and Northeast Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 4:02 p.m. Aug. 10.
•Non-injury accident: East Maya Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 8:21 p.m. Aug 10.
•Welfare check: 19000 block of East Sonoqui Boulevard. Reported at 11:36 p.m. Aug. 10.
•Theft: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 11:50 a.m. Aug. 11.
•Non-injury accident: East Queen Creek Road and South Signal Butte Road. Reported at 12:08 p.m. Aug 11.
•Found property: East Fulton Parkway and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 3:31 p.m. Aug. 11.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 4:14 p.m. Aug. 11.