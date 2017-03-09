Ceremony planned to open new Queen Creek fire station

The town of Queen Creek has planned a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Fire Station 1, 20678 E. Civic Parkway, the replacement fire station in Town Center. It will take place at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.
Tours of the new facility, which will be operated by Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department, will be provided immediately following the ceremony.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on the south side of the new fire station.
A new law enforcement and community chambers building also is under construction in Town Center. The building is anticipated to be complete this summer. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being planned to mark its completion.
Construction of a new neighborhood fire station, Fire Station 3, is also under way in the northwest area of town on Queen Creek Road, just west of Sossaman Road.
Fire Station 3 is expected to be complete in late summer, according to a press release.
“The new station is very exciting,” Queen Creek Fire Chief Ron Knight said in the release. “It is built to current standards with important safety features that will help our community and our firefighters.”
Fire Station 2 is at 24787 S. Sossaman Road.
For additional information about capital improvements in the town of Queen Creek, visit QueenCreek.org.