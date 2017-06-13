Crime incidents reported April 21-26 to MCSO-Queen Creek

Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Disorderly conduct: 22000 block of East Camina Plata. Reported at 6:11 p.m. April 21.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 6:27 p.m. April 21.
•Runaway juvenile: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 10:04 p.m. April 21.
•Injured or sick person: 20000 block of East Pickett Street. Reported at 10:37 p.m. April 21.
•Runaway juvenile: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 11:46 p.m. April 21.
•Warrant: 19000 block of South 190th Street. Reported at 7:53 a.m. April 22.
•Non-injury accident: East Jacaranda Boulevard and South Power Road. Reported at 11:07 a.m. April 22.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 12:48 p.m. April 22.
•Identity theft: 18000 block of East Aubrey Glen Road. Reported at 1:21 p.m. April 22.
•Forgery of bogus checks: 19000 block of East Via Del Oro Road. Reported at 2:55 p.m. April 22.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 3:56 p.m. April 22.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 9:26 p.m. April 22.
•Burglary: 19000 block of East Sonoqui Boulevard. Reported at 3:38 p.m. April 23.
•Criminal damage: East Barnes Parkway and South Crismon Road. Reported at 6:07 p.m. April 23.
•Traffic violation: South 208th Street and East Pickett Street. Reported at 7:20 p.m. April 23.
•Violation of a court order: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 7:22 p.m. April 23.
•Hit and run: 20000 block of East Misty Lane. Reported at 8:05 p.m. April 23.
•Narcotics or other drugs: South 208th Street and East Pickett Street. Reported at 8:09 p.m. April 23.
•Burglary: 19000 block of East Sonoqui Boulevard. Reported at 8:57 a.m. April 24.
•Loss report-insurance: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 1-:54 a.m. April 24.
•Stolen auto recovery for other agency: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 11:13 a.m. April 24.
•Found property: 22200 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 11:34 a.m. April 24.
•Threats to commit an offense: 20000 block of South Old Ellsworth Road. Reported at 1:10 p.m. April 24.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South Scotland Court. Reported at 2:16 p.m. April 24.
•Narcotics or other drugs: 18000 block of East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 2:49 p.m. April 24.
•Suspicious activity: 23000 block of South Power Road. Reported at 3:48 p.m. April 24.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Maya Road. Reported at 3:54 p.m. April 24.
•Assault: 19000 block of East Raven Drive. Reported at 5:26 p.m. April 24.
•Runaway juvenile: 21000 block of East Nightingale Drive. Reported at 6:03 p.m. April 24.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 9:17 p.m. April 24.
•Burglary residential: 18000 block of East Watford Drive. Reported at 8:01 a.m. April 25.
•Sexual assault, minor victim: 22000 block of East Via Del Oro. Reported at 12:11 p.m. April 25.
•Burglary from vehicle: 21000 block of 219th Place. Reported at 3:25 p.m. April 25.
•Runaway juvenile: 23000 block of South 206th Street. Reported at 11:52 p.m. April 25.
•Incorrigible juvenile: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 1:03 p.m. April 25.
•Traffic violation: South Power Road and East Ray Road. Reported at 3:01 p.m. April 25.
•Hit and run on private property: 72000 block of South Power Road. Reported at 3:59 p.m. April 25.
•Runaway juvenile: South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 9:32 p.m. April 25.
•Fire: 18000 block of East Pheasant Run Road. Reported at 10:18 p.m. April 25.
•Traffic incident: West Empire and North Ellsworth Boulevard. Reported at 11:08 p.m. April 25.
•Domestic assault: 22000 block of South 209th Way. Reported at 11:18 p.m. April 25.
•Theft: East Rittenhouse Road and South Sossaman Road. Reported at 11:25 a.m. April 26.
•Burglary at residence: 19300 block of East Ryan Road. Reported at 12:02 p.m. April 26.
Theft: 28300 block of South Power Road. Reported at 7:13 p.m. April 26.