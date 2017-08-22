Crime incidents reported Aug. 1-6 to MCSO Queen Creek

Above are the general locations of thefts, a burglary and a stolen vehicle reported Aug. 1-6 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek.

Queen Creek, incorporated

The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

•Runaway: 23000 block of South 209th Street. Reported at 12:13 a.m. Aug. 1.
•Burglary: 19000 block of South 185th Street. Reported at 7:21 a.m. Aug. 1.
•Suspicious activity: 24000 block of South Power Road. Reported at 10 a.m. Aug. 1.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Riggs Road. Reported at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 1.
•Warrant arrest: South Ellsworth Road and East Riggs Road. Reported at 11:40 a.m. Aug. 1.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 5:02 p.m. Aug 1.
•Non-injury accident: South Sossaman Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 6:31 p.m. Aug 1.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Riggs Road. Reported at 11:25 p.m. Aug. 1.
•Assault: 23000 block of South 209th Street. Reported at 7:06 a.m. Aug. 2.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and South Hawes Road. Reported at 7:37 a.m. Aug. 2.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth and Riggs. Reported at 10:14 p.m. Aug. 2.
•Theft: South Hawes Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 1:33 p.m. Aug. 2.
•Violation of a court order: 22000 block of East Creekside Lane. Reported at 1:56 p.m. Aug. 2.
•Non-injury accident: South 220th Street and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 2:12 p.m. Aug 2.
•Traffic violation: South Power Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 2:44 p.m. Aug. 2.
•Fire: 22000 block of East Calle De Flores. Reported at 2:58 p.m. Aug. 2.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 8:52 p.m. Aug. 2
•Civil action: 24000 block of South 211th Street. Reported at 9:42 p.m. Aug 2.
•Traffic violation: Rittenhouse Road and Cloud Road. Reported at 7:51 a.m. Aug. 3.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and East Cloud Road. Reported at 8:18 a.m. Aug 3.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and South 218th Street. Reported at 9:12 a.m. Aug 3.
•Traffic violation: Combs Road and Gantzel Road. Reported at 9:29 a.m. Aug. 3.
•Traffic violation: Ocotillo Road and Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 11:02 a.m. Aug. 3.
•Traffic violation: Heritage Loop Road and Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 11:32 a.m. Aug. 3.
•Theft: 20000 block of East Mockingbird Drive. Reported at 11:33 a.m. Aug 3.
•Theft: 20000 block of East Raven Drive. Reported at 12:09 p.m. Aug. 3.
•Accident with injury: East Rittenhouse Road and East Cloud Road. Reported at 12:41 p.m. Aug. 3.
•Found property: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 2:19 p.m. Aug. 3.
•Warrant arrest: East Maya Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 2:57 p.m. Aug. 3.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 3:41 p.m. Aug. 3.
•Fraud or con game: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 3:53 p.m. Aug 3.
•Non-injury: East Rittenhouse Road and 222nd Street. Reported at 5:28 p.m. Aug 3.
•Non-injury accident: 19000 block of East Kingbird Court. Reported at 7:52 p.m. Aug. 3.
•Accident with injury: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 8:21 p.m. Aug. 3.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 8:37 p.m. Aug. 3.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of East Calle Luna. Reported at 10:25 p.m. Aug 3.
•Stolen vehicle: 21000 block of East Calle Luna. Reported at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 3.
•Runaway: 200061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 2:03 a.m. Aug. 4.
•Runaway: 200061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 2:40 a.m. Aug. 4.
•Runaway: 200061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 2:40 a.m. Aug. 4.
•Non-injury accident: South 213st and East Cloud Road. Reported at 6:29 p.m. Aug. 4.
•Theft:19000 block of East Ryan Road. Reported at 7:16 p.m. Aug. 4.
•Non-injury accident: Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 7:28 p.m. Aug. 4.
•Traffic violation: Power Road and Ocotillo Road. Reported at 1:41 p.m. Aug. 4.
•Assault: East Ocotillo Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 2:54 p.m. Aug 4.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South 209th Way. Reported at 3:23 p.m. Aug. 4.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 4:45 p.m. Aug 4.
•DUI: East Rittenhouse Road and East Village Loop Road. Reported at 4:08 a.m. Aug. 5.
•Stolen vehicle: 22000 block of South 193rd Street. Reported at 4:21 a.m. Aug. 5.
•Suspicious activity: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 10:57 a.m. Aug. 5.
•Traffic violation: South 220th Street and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 12:15 p.m. Aug. 5.
•Shoplifiting: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 1:35 p.m. Aug. 5.
•Non-injury accident: South Power Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 5:22 p.m. Aug. 5.
•Found property: Ellsworth Loop and Ocotillo Road. Reported at 5:28 p.m. Aug. 5.
•Runaway: 22308 S. Ellsworth Road. Reported at 8:08 p.m. Aug. 5
•Runaway: 20000 block of East Canary Way. Reported at 8:10 p.m.
•Runaway: 200061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 9:37 p.m. Aug. 5.
•Runaway: 200061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 9:22 p.m. Aug. 5.
•Runaway: 200061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 9:23 p.m. Aug 5.
•Accident with injury: South Old Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 11:56 p.m. Aug. 5.
•Shoplifting: 21058 S. Ellsworth Road. Reported at 1:49 p.m. Aug 6.
•Shoplifting: 21058 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 5:24 p.m. Aug. 6.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth Loop Road and Ocotillo Road. Reported at 10:39 p.m. Aug 6.
•Aggravated assault: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 11:44 p.m. Aug. 6.

