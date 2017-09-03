Crime incidents reported Aug. 14-20 to MCSO Queen Creek

Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Non-injury accident: East Empire and North Ellsworth Road. Reported at 6:35 a.m. Aug 14.
•Non-injury accident: South Hawes Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 7:40 a.m. Aug. 14.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 9:57 a.m. Aug. 14.
•Disorderly conduct: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 10:14 a.m. Aug. 14.
•Traffic violation: South 188th Street and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 10:21 a.m. Aug 14.
•Warrant arrest: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 11:06 a.m. Aug 14.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth and Walnut. Reported at 3:18 p.m. Aug. 14.
•Shoplifting: 21212 E. Ocotillo Road. Reported at 3:35 p.m. Aug 14.
•Non-injury accident: South Power Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 5:07 p.m. Aug 24.
•Theft: 800 block of West Combs Road. Reported at 5:24 p.m. Aug. 14.
•Found property: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 14.
•Non-injury accident: East Aldecoa Drive and South 208th Street. Reported at 6:47 p.m. Aug. 14.
•Shoplifting: 21212 E. Ocotillo Road. Reported at 6:47 p.m. Aug. 14.
•Shoplifting: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 8:51 a.m. Aug. 14.
•Non-injury accident: East Hunt Highway and South Hawes Road. Reported at 7:23 a.m. Aug 15.
•Burglary: 20000 block of East Arrowhead Trail Road. Reported at 9:14 a.m. Aug. 15.
•Theft: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 9:44 a.m. Aug. 15.
•Theft: 21118 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 10:52 a.m. Aug. 15.
•Criminal damage: 210000 block of East Escalante Road. Reported at 1:28 a.m. Aug. 15.
•Fraud or con game: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 3:32 p.m. Aug. 15.
•Fraud or con game: 22000 block of South 212th Street. Reported at 3:44 p.m. Aug. 15.
•Found runaway: 21000 block of East Cherrywood Drive. Reported at 4:55 p.m. Aug. 15.
•Non-injury accident: South Power Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:02 p.m. Aug. 15.
•Non-injury accident: East Queen Creek Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 8:13 p.m. Aug. 15.
•Vehicle burglary: 19000 block of East Thornton Road. Reported at 11:51 p.m. Aug. 15.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth and Cloud. Reported at 8:26 p.m. Aug. 15.
•Traffic violation: East Combs Road and North Gantzel Road.
•Shoplifting: 21212 E. Ocotillo Road. Reported at 12:11 p.m. Aug. 16.
•Sexual assault, minor victim: 210000 block of South 222nd Street. Reported at 12:19 p.m. Aug. 16.
•Vehicle fire: 18000 block of South 186th Street. Reported at 3:06 p.m. Aug. 16.
•Accident with injury: Ellsworth and Walnut. Reported at 3:26 p.m. Aug. 16.
•Non-injury accident: West Combs Road and Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 3:44 p.m. Aug. 14.
•Accident with injury: South Hawes Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 11:06 p.m. Aug 16.
•Non-injury accident: East Empire Boulevard and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 12:36 a.m. Aug 17.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and South 211th Way. Reported at 8:06 p.m. Aug 17.
•Non-injury accident South Rittenhouse road and West Combs Road. Reported at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 17.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth Road and Cloud. Reported at 12:02 p.m. Aug. 17.
•Found property: 21000 block of East Camacho Road. Reported at 1:33 p.m. Aug. 17.
•Traffic violation: East Empire Boulevard and South Crismon Road. Reported at 2:38 p.m. Aug 17.
•Sexual assault, minor victim: 22000 block of East Via Del Rancho. Reported at 2:38 p.m. Aug. 17.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth and Empire Road. Reported at 4 p.m. Aug. 17.
•Warrant arrest: 5200 block of West Hunt Highway. Reported at 4:26 p.m. Aug. 17.
•DUI: 19000 block of East Canary Way. Reported at 7:11 p.m. Aug. 17.
•Assault: 21000 block of East Alyssa Court. Reported at 8:29 p.m. Aug. 17.
•Assault: 22000 block of South Hawes Road. Reported at 11:09 a.m. Aug. 18.
•Traffic violation: East Ocotillo Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 12:37 p.m. Aug. 18.
•Hit and run: 21000 block of East Avenida Del Valle. Reported at 3:06 p.m. Aug. 18.
•Hit and run: South Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 4:11 p.m. Aug. 18.
•Hit and run: South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 5:07 p.m. Aug. 18.
•Reckless driving: 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 5:17 p.m. Aug. 18.
•Runaway: 19000 block of East Via De Arboles. Reported at 5:17 p.m. Aug. 18.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:10 p.m. Aug. 18
•Shoplifting: 7587 S. Power Road. Reported at 8:02 p.m. Aug 18.
•Fire: East Ocotillo Road and South Sossaman Road. Reported at 4:59 a.m. Aug. 19.
•Accident with injury: East Ocotillo Road and South Power Road. Reported at 11:20 a.m. Aug. 19.
•Accident with injury: East Ocotillo Road and East Heritage Loop Road. Reported at 1:14 p.m. Aug. 19.
•Shoplifting: 21058 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 4:05 p.m. Aug. 19.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Victoria Lane. Reported at 8:08 p.m. Aug 19.
•Assault: 22000 block of East Via Del Rancho. Reported at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 19.
•Runaway: 21058 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 2:05 p.m. Aug. 20.
•Welfare check: 19000 block of East Carriage Way. Reported at 2:16 p.m. Aug. 20.
•Welfare check: 20000 block of South 196th Street. Reported at 6:52 p.m. Aug. 20.