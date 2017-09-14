Crime incidents reported Aug. 21-25 to MCSO Queen Creek

Above are the general locations of three criminal damage incidents reported Aug. 23 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek.

Queen Creek, incorporated

The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

•Civil action: 20000 block of East Camacho Road. Reported at 8:24 p.m. Aug. 21.
•Burglary from vehicle: 2000 block of East Robin Road. Reported at 8:29 p.m. Aug. 21.
•Burglary: 19000 block of East Carriage Way. Reported at 9:23 a.m. Aug. 21.
•Burglary: 20000 block of East Robin Road. Reported at 9:35 a.m. Aug. 21.
•Non-injury accident: 22000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 11:02 a.m. Aug. 21.
•Sex crime, other than rape: 26000 block of South 203rd Place. Reported at 12:47 p.m. Aug. 21.
•Traffic violation: Rittenhouse and Village Loop North. Reported at 6:23 p.m. Aug. 21.
•Non-injury accident: 21000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 7:38 p.m. Aug. 21.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 11:22 p.m. Aug. 21.
•Found property: 22000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 7:39 a.m. Aug 22.
•Traffic violation: East Germann Road and South Power Road. Reported at 7:49 a.m. Aug. 22.
•Assault: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 22.
•Shoplifting: 21227 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 2:08 p.m. Aug. 22.
•Shoplifting: 21118 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 3:07 p.m. Aug. 22.
•Shoplifting: 21118 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 4:14 p.m. Aug. 22.
•Non-injury accident, warrant: South Ellsworth Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 4:23 p.m. Aug. 22.
•Traffic violation: East Saw Drive and South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 4:57 p.m. Aug. 22.
•Assault: 22000 block of South 209th Way. Reported at 6:16 p.m. Aug. 22.
•Civil action: 21000 block of South 185th Way. Reported at 7:51 p.m. Aug. 22.
•Non-injury accident: South 212th Street and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 7:26 a.m. Aug 23.
•Criminal damage: 22000 block of East Estrella Road. Reported at 8:28 a.m. Aug. 23.
•Criminal damage, tagging: East Queen Creek Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 10 a.m. Aug. 23.
•Burglary: 20000 block of East Orion Way. Reported at 10:08 a.m. Aug. 23.
•Burglary from vehicle: San Tan Mountain Regional Park. Reported at 11:28 a.m. Aug. 23.
•Fraud or con game: 19000 block of South 192nd Way. Reported at 12:17 p.m. Aug 23.
•Burglary from vehicle: San Tan Mountain Regional Park. Reported at 12:17 p.m. Aug. 23.
•Traffic violation: Ocotillo and Crismon. Reported at 2:45 p.m. Aug. 23.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Maya Road. Reported at 3:46 p.m. Aug. 23.
•Criminal damage: 19000 block of South 192nd Place. Reported at 3:51 p.m. Aug. 23.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and South 196th street. Reported at 4:02 p.m. Aug. 23.
•Non-injury accident: 24000 block of South Power Road. Reported at 5:16 p.m. Aug. 23.
•Theft: 22000 block of East Via Del Verde. Reported at 6:05 p.m. Aug. 23.
•Shoplifting: 23000 block of South Power Road. Reported at 2:13 a.m. Aug. 24.
•Non-injury accident: South 184th Street and East Kingbird Drive. Reported at 8 a.m. Aug. 24.
•Found property: South Sossaman Road and East Via Del Verde. Reported at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 24.
•Found property: 21000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 8:44 a.m. Aug. 24.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 8:46 a.m. Aug. 24.
•Shoplifting: 21118 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 1:56 p.m. Aug. 24.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 3 p.m. Aug. 24.
•Theft: 22000 block of South Hawes Road. Reported at 4:25 p.m. Aug. 24.
•Theft from vehicle: 18000 block of East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 4:40 p.m. Aug. 24.
•Disorderly conduct: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 5:22 p.m. Aug. 24.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 2:53 a.m. Aug. 25.
•Traffic violation: South Higley Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 7:19 p.m. Aug. 25.
•Burglary from a vehicle: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 8:41 a.m. Aug. 25.
•Stolen vehicle: 20000 block of East Pickett Street. Reported at 9:45 a.m. Aug. 25.
•Non-injury accident: 22000 block of East Estrella Road. Reported at 11:45 a.m. Aug. 25.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 12:25 p.m. Aug. 25.
•Shoplifting: 18495 E. Queen Creek Road. Reported at 2:25 p.m. Aug. 25.
•Non-injury accident: East Chandler Heights Road and South Power Road. Reported at 4:19 p.m. Aug. 25.
•Fraud or con game: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 5:49 p.m. Aug. 25.
•Fire: 24000 block of South 195th Way. Reported at 6:50 p.m. Aug. 25.
•Contact EMS-Fire: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25.

