Crime incidents reported Aug. 31-Sept. 7 to MCSO Queen Creek

The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek.
•DUI: South Haws Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 8:12 p.m. Aug. 31.
•Shoplifting: 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 8:18 p.m. Aug. 31.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 8:22 p.m. Aug. 31.
•Non-injury accident: 22000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 8:40 p.m. Aug. 31.
•False info to an officer: Power and Watford Drive. Reported at 7:02 a.m. Sept. 1.
•Assault: 24000 block of South Power Road. Reported at 7:47 a.m. Sept. 1
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and East Village Loop Road. Reported at 8:07 p.m. Sept 1.
•Traffic violation: Rittenhouse and Germann. Reported at 10:21 a.m. Sept. 1.
•Traffic violation: South Rittenhouse Road and West Combs Road. Reported at 11:03 a.m. Sept. 1.
•Non-injury accident: South Hawes Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 1:4 p.m. Sept. 1.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth Loop and Ocotillo Road. Reported at 5:03 p.m. Sept. 1.
•Traffic violation: Riggs Road and Ellsworth Road. Reported at 6:24 p.m. Sept. 1.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Cloud Road. Reported at 9:50 p.m. Sept. 1.
•Traffic violation: South Power Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 1.
•Shoplifting: South Power Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 12:33 p.m. Sept. 2.
•Non-injury accident: South Signal Butte Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 2:17 p.m. Sept 2.
•Theft: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 2:59 p.m. Sept. 2.
•Theft: 21000 block of East Lords Court. Reported at 4:26 p.m. Sept. 2.
•Theft: 19000 block of East Cattle Drive. Reported at 7:05 p.m. Sept. 2.
•Traffic violation: South 185th Street and East Raven Drive. Reported at 8:01 p.m. Sept. 2.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Cloud Road. Reported at 11:03 p.m. Sept. 2.
•Welfare check: 18000 block of East Sparrow Drive. Reported at 9:17 p.m. Sept. 3.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 4:38 p.m. Sept. 4.
•Traffic violation: East Victoria Lane and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 1 a.m. Sept. 4.
•Fight: South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 1:24 a.m. Sept. 4.
•Theft: South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 2:53 a.m. Sept 4.
•Assault: 19000 block of East Via De Arboles. Reported at 6:53 a.m. Sept. 4.
•Criminal damage: 22000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 9:51 a.m. Sept 4.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 1:13 p.m. Sept 4.
•Burglary: 18000 block of East Canary Way. Reported at 6:05 p.m. Sept. 4.
•Burglary: 21000 block of East Twin Acres Drive. Reported at 6:12 a.m. Sept. 5.
•Stolen vehicle: 21000 block of East Quintero Road. Reported at 6:40 a.m. Sept. 5.
•Civil action: 19000 block of East Silver Creek Lane. Reported at 9:20 a.m. Sept. 5.
•Recovered stolen vehicle: 23000 block of South 223rd Way. Reported at 9:26 a.m. Sept 5.
•Stolen vehicle: 21000 block of East Twin Acres Drive. Reported at 9:39 a.m. Sept 5.
•Recovered stolen vehicle: 23000 block of South 223rd Street. Reported at 10:31 Sept. 5.
•Shoplifting: South Power Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 10:48 a.m. Sept. 5.
•Stolen vehicle: 22000 block of East Tierra Grande Court. Reported 11:27 a.m. Sept 5.
•Violation of a court order: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 11:51 a.m. Sept. 5.
•Theft: East Via Jardin and South Meridian Road. Reported at 12:12 a.m. Sept 5.
•Burglary: 19000 block of East Reins Road. Reported at 12:45 p.m. Sept. 5.
•Shoplifting: 21058 South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 2:53 p.m. Sept. 5.
•Non-injury accident: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 6:38 p.m. Sept. 5.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 7:29 p.m. Sept. 5.
•Fire: 7200 block of South Power Road. Reported at 5:10 a.m. Sept. 5.
•Theft: 2200 block of East Avenida Del Valle. Reported at 9:12 p.m. Sept. 5.
•Theft violation: South Power Road and East Village Parkway. Reported at 10:24 p.m. Sept. 6.
•Accident with injury: East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 11:48 a.m. Sept. 6.
•Shoplifting: 21398 South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 12:29 p.m. Sept. 6.
•Warrant arrest: 19000 block of East Raven Drive. Reported at 12:54 p.m. Sept. 6.
•Theft: 22308 South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 3:04 p.m. Sept. 6.
•Warrant arrest: 18000 block of East San Tan Boulevard. Reported at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 6.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Empire Boulevard. Reported at 6:04 p.m. Sept. 6.
•Disorderly conduct: 18000 block of East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 6:34 p.m. Sept. 6.
•Civil action: 21000 block of East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 9:37 p.m. Sept. 6.
•Criminal damage: East Chandler Heights Road and South Power Road. Reported at 11:17 p.m. Sept. 6.
•Criminal damage: East Ocotillo Road and South Power Road. Reported at 11:42 p.m. Sept. 6.
•Runaway: 18000 block of East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 3:06 a.m. Sept. 7.
•Traffic violation: Power Road and Verona. Reported at 8:56 a.m. Sept. 7.
•Non-injury accident: East Via De Palmas and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 9:31 a.m. Sept. 7.
•Threats to commit offense: 24000 block of South Power Road. Reported at 10:54 a.m. Sept. 7.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 1:31 p.m. Sept. 7.