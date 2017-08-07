Crime incidents reported July 14-23 to MCSO Queen Creek

Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Accident: East Via De Palma Court and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 11:39 a.m. July 14.
•Accident with injury: East Ocotillo Road and South Hawes Road. Reported at 12:59 a.m. July 14.
•Shoplifiting: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:31 p.m. July 14.
•Assault: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 7:26 p.m. July 14.
•Juvenile disturbance: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 11:53 p.m. July 14.
•Fraud or con game: 19000 block of East Oriole Way. Reported at 9:57 a.m. July 14.
•Criminal damage: 19000 block of East Camacho Road. Reported at 11:36 a.m. July 15.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 9:07 p.m. July 15.
•Accident: South Ellsworth Road and East San Tan Boulevard. Reported at 12:45 p.m. July 16.
•Theft: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 1:33 p.m. July 16.
•Accident: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 2:26 p.m. July 16.
•Drunks disturbing: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 3:22 p.m. July 16.
•Welfare check: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 4:58 p.m. July 16.
•Found property: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 7:02 p.m. July 16.
•Accident: East Chandler Heights Road and South Hawes Road. Reported at 10:25 p.m. July 16.
•Fraud or con game: 22000 block of South 214th Street. Reported at 8 a.m. July 17.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 11:38 a.m. July 17.
•Accident without injury: 18000 block of East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 12:45 p.m. July 17.
•Accident without injury: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 12:54 p.m. July 17.
•Civil matter: 20000 block of South Old Ellsworth Road. Reported at 4:03 p.m. July 17.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Victoria Lane. Reported at 6:52 p.m. July 17.
•Warrant arrest: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 9:14 p.m. July 17.
•Assist another agency: 20000 block of East Excelsior Avenue. Reported at 8:34 a.m. July 18.
•Found person: 19000 block of East Superstition Drive. Reported at 9:54 a.m. July 18.
•Stolen vehicle: 23000 block of south 208th Street. Reported at 12:16 p.m. July 18.
•Burglary: 18000 block of East Via De Arboles. Reported at 12:45 p.m. July 18.
•Runaway, juvenile: 23000 block of South 208th Street. Reported at 1:42 p.m. July 18.
•Accident without injury: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 2:13 p.m. July 18.
•Assist another agency: 21000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 2:48 p.m. July 18.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 2:51 p.m. July 18.
•Loss insurance report: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 4:46 p.m. July 18.
•Found property: East Rittenhouse Road and East Creekside Drive. Reported at 7:26 p.m. July 18.
•Trespassing: 20000 block of East Shetland Street. Reported at 7:53 p.m. July 18.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 7:01 a.m. July 19.
•Warrant arrest: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 7:37 a.m. July 19.
•Accident without injury: South Ellsworth Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 7:40 a.m. July 19.
•Traffic violation: Heritage Loop and private drive. Reported at 8:34 a.m. July 19.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Victoria Lane. Reported at 3:58 p.m. July 19.
•Welfare check: 22000 block of South 194th Place. Reported at 4:14 p.m. July 19.
•Sexual assault: 23000 block of South 213th Street. Reported at 6:47 p.m. July 19.
•Traffic violation: Rittenhouse and Village Loop North. Reported at 10:18 a.m. July 20.
•Found property: 22000 block of East Via Del Rancho. Reported at 10:28 a.m. July 20.
•Runaway juvenile: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 10:43 a.m. July 20.
•Theft: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 11:49 July 20.
•Traffic violation: South 211th Street and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 1:50 p.m. July 20.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 2:23 p.m. July 20.
•Accident without injury: South 210th Way and East Cloud Road. Reported at 2:27 p.m. July 20.
•Fraud or con game: 21000 block of South 194th Street. Reported at 2:33 p.m. July 20.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 8:19 p.m. July 20.
•Theft from vehicle: 18000 block of East Cardinal Way. Reported at 12:59 a.m. July 21.
•Burglary: 22000 block of South 225th Place. Reported at 12:09 p.m. July 21.
•Theft: 7401 South Power Road. Reported at 1:01 p.m. July 21.
•Suspicious circumstance: 21000 block of East Nightingale Road. Reported at 2:11 p.m. July 21.
•Shoplifting: 210000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 5:26 p.m. July 21.
•Assault: 20000 block of South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 8:51 p.m. July 21.
•Assault: East Ocotillo Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 6:57 p.m. July 22.
•Convenience store theft: East Chandler Heights Road and South Power Road. Reported at 3:09 p.m. July 23.
•Warrant arrest: 21000 block of East Tierra Grande. Reported at 5:59 a.m. July 23.
•Runaway juvenile: 20000 block of South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:07 a.m. July 23.•Runaway juvenile: 20000 block of South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 9:04 p.m. July 23.
•Accident without injury: East Ocotillo Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 12:06 p.m. July 23.