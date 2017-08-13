Crime incidents reported July 23-31 to Queen Creek Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

Above are the general locations of thefts from convenience stores reported July 23-31 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek.

Queen Creek, incorporated

The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

•Accident without injury: East Rittenhouse Road and East Village Loop Road. Reported at 1:52 p.m. July 23.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 2:24 p.m. July 23.
•Theft: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 4:54 p.m. July 23.
•Fight/mutual combat, domestic violence: 18000 block of East Swan Drive. Reported at 7:51 p.m. July 23.
•Warrant arrest: South Val Vista Drive and South Mercy Road. Reported at 11:33 a.m. July 24.
•Criminal damage: 22000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 12:36 p.m. July 24.
•Sexual assault: 19000 block of East Swan Road. Reported at 1:52 p.m. July 24.
•Non-injury accident: South Power Road and East Brooks Farm. Reported at 3:18 p.m. July 24.
•Stolen vehicle: 20000 block of East Raven Drive. Reported at 4:14 p.m. July 24.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 5:02 p.m. July 24.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth and East Riggs Road. Reported at 10:53 p.m. July 24.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Empire Boulevard. Reported at 5:25 p.m. July 25.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road Road and East Riggs Road. Reported at 9:48 p.m. July 25.
•Theft: 19000 block of South Mesquite Drive. Reported at 10:48 a.m. July 25.
•Runaway: 20061 S Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 2:28 p.m. July 25.
•Non-injury accident: 37000 block of North Gantzel. Reported at 6:18 p.m. July 25.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Riggs Road. Reported at 6:50 p.m. July 25.
•Traffic violation: East Queen Creek Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 5:20 a.m. July 26.
•Theft from a vehicle: 19000 block of South 185th Drive. Reported at 6:58 a.m. July 26.
•Traffic violation: East Empire Boulevard and South Hawes Road. Reported at 9:06 a.m. July 26.
•Accident with injury: South 196th Street and East Germann Road. Reported at 9:36 a.m. July 26.
•Theft: 22000 block of East Cloud Road. Reported at 11:50 a.m. July 26.
•Non-injury accident: South Power Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 3:15 p.m. July 26.
•Found runaway: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 3:18 p.m. July 26.
•Identity theft: 20000 block of East Stonecrest Drive. Reported at 3:36 p.m. July 26.
•Theft: 19000 block of East Country Meadows Drive. Reported at 4:46 p.m. July 26.
•Non-injury accident: 19000 block of East Arrowhead Trail. Reported at 8:38 p.m. July 26.
•Burglary from vehicle: 18000 block of East Reins Road. Reported at 7:41 a.m. July 27.
•Warrant arrest: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 8 a.m. July 27.
•Traffic violation: East Ocotillo Road and South 220th Street. Reported at 11:45 a.m. July 27.
•Non-injury accident: East Queen Creek Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 1:01 p.m. July 27.
•Stolen vehicle: East Via Del Rancho and East Village Loop Road. Reported at 2:48 p.m. July 27.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and South 211th Way. Reported at 4:05 p.m. July 27.
•Non-injury accident: 22000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 7:07 p.m. July 27.
•Theft from convenience store: 23000 block of South Power Road. Reported at 10:51 p.m. July 27.
•Traffic violation: Power Road and Ocotillo. Reported at 12:13 p.m. July 28.
•Theft: 20000 block of East Excelsior Avenue. Reported at 1:09 p.m. July 28.
•Fight, mutual combat: 221000 block of Ocotillo Road. Reported at 2:17 p.m. July 28.
•Non-injury accident: South Power Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 3:05 p.m. July 28.
•Non-injury accident: 23000 block of South Power Road. Reported at 4 p.m. July 28.
•Non-injury accident: 21000 block of South 219th Place. Reported at 12:04 a.m. July 29.
•Accident with injury: South Power Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 7:47 a.m. July 29.
•Forgery: 20000 block of South 184th Place. Reported at 10:34 a.m. July 28.
•Accident with injury: East Cloud Road and South Power Road. Reported at 12:04 p.m. July 29.
•Sexual assault: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 1:26 p.m. July 29.
•Burglary: 22000 block of South 195th Place. Reported at 2:28 p.m. July 29.
•Theft: 21000 block of East Creekside Drive. Reported at 7:40 p.m. July 29.
•Burglary from vehicle: South Power Road and East San Tan Boulevard. Reported at 10:42 p.m. July 29.
•Unwanted guest: 21000 block of East Camina Plata Court. Reported at 3:50 a.m. July 30.
•Warrant arrest: 210000 block of East Camina Plata Court. Reported at 4:37 a.m. July 30.
•Accident with injury: South Power Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 9:57 a.m. July 30.
•Non-injury accident South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 12:13 p.m. July 30.
•Theft from convenience store: 23000 block of South Power Road. Reported at 10:45 p.m. July 30.
•Harassment: East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 11:39 p.m. July 30.
•Theft from convenience store: South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 11:4 p.m. July 30.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 9:37 p.m. July 31.
•Shoplifting: 7500 block of South Power Road. Reported at 11:18 a.m. July 31.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth and Orchard. Reported at 1:05 p.m. July 31.

 

