Crime incidents reported July 6-13 to Queen Creek Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

Above are the general locations of thefts, burglaries and shoplifting reported July 5-14 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek.

 

Queen Creek, incorporated

The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

•Warrant arrest: South Ellsworth Road and East Riggs Road. Reported at 5:22 a.m. July 6.
•Theft: 20000 block of East Hummingbird Drive. Reported at 7:34 a.m. July 6.
•Traffic violation: East Queen Creek Road and South Signal Butte Road. Reported at 7:42 a.m. July 6.
•Traffic violation: South Rittenhouse Road and South Sossaman Road. Reported at 8:06 a.m. July 6.
•Traffic violation: South Power Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 9:25 a.m. July 6.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth and Ryan. Reported at 12:38 p.m. July 6.
•Burglary: 22000 block of East Via Del Oro. Reported at 1:57 p.m. July 6.
•Traffic violation: Rittenhouse west of Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 4:17 p.m.
•Welfare check: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 4:45 p.m. July 6.
•Traffic violation: South Sossaman Road and East Via Del Verde. Reported at 5:40 a.m. July 7.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth Loop and Ocotillo. Reported at 9:38 p.m. July 7.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth and Ryan. Reported at 10:58 a.m. July 7.
•Fraud or con game: 21000 block of East Puesta Del Sol. Reported at 11:48 a.m. July 7.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 12:49 p.m. July 7.
•Traffic violation: East Ocotillo Road and South Hawes Road. Reported at 3:11 p.m. July 7.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 3:36 p.m. July 7.
•Accident with injury: South Hawes Road and East Sunset Drive. Reported at 11:53 a.m. July 8.
•Accident: East Cloud Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 3:10 p.m. July 8.
•Accident: South Rittenhouse Road and West Combs Road. Reported at 3:33 p.m. July 8.
•Accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 5:30 p.m. July 8.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:32 p.m. July 8.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of East Puesta Del Sol. Reported at 12:19 a.m. July 9.
•Trespassing: 20000 block of East Pickett Street. Reported at 1:09 a.m. July 9.
•Suspicious activity: 19000 block of East Via Park Street. Reported at 9:02 a.m. July 9.
•Found property: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 10:49 a.m. July 9.
•DUI: East Rittenhouse Road and South Hawes Road. Reported at 12:56 p.m. July 9.
•Suspicious person: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 2:36 p.m. July 9.
•Accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Sossaman Road. Reported at 6:05 a.m. July 10.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 8:35 p.m. July 10.
•Found property: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 2:38 p.m. July 10.
•Welfare check: 18000 block of East cattle Drive. Reported at 3:17 p.m. July 10.
•Fraud or con game: 21000 block of East Stonecrest Drive. Reported at 3:45 p.m. July 10.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 3:50 p.m. July 10.
•Criminal damage: 18000 block of East Celtic Manor Drive. Reported at 3:54 p.m. July 10.
•Aggravated assault: East Ocotillo Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 4:10 p.m. July 10.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 5: 25 p.m. July 10.
•Accident: South Ellsworth Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 5:27 p.m. July 10.
•Fraud or con game: 21000 block of East Orchard Lane. Reported at 7:27 p.m. July 10.
•Fight, domestic violence: 21000 block of East Creosote Drive. Reported at 8:10 p.m. July 10.
•Accident with injury; South Signal Butte Road and East Tierra Grande. Reported at 4:50 a.m. July 11.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Cloud Road. Reported at 5:20 a.m. July 11.
•Theft: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 7:51 p.m. July 11.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 8:54 a.m. July 11.
•Harassment: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 9:10 a.m. July 11.
•Traffic violation: Rittenhouse Road and 194th Way. Reported at 10:06 a.m. July 11.
•Burglary: 190000 block of South 193rd Place. Reported at 10:57 a.m. July 11.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Maya Road. Reported at 9:05 a.m. July 11.
•Theft: 21000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 9:12 a.m. July 12.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Victoria Lane. Reported at 10:46 a.m. July 12.
•Suspicious package: South Ellsworth Road and East Maya Road. Reported at 1:52 p.m. July 12.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 3:18 p.m. July 12.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 3:39 p.m. July 12.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 7:41 a.m. July 13.
•Accident: East Rittenhouse Road and East Creekside Drive. Reported at 10 a.m. July 13.
•Accident: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 10:54 a.m. July 13.
•Accident: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 3:54 p.m. July 13.
•Assault: 20000 block of South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 4:22 p.m. July 13.
•Warrant arrest: South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 9:39 p.m. July 13.
•Burglary: 19000 block of East Reins Road. Reported at 10:46 p.m. July 13.

