Crime incidents reported May 15-19 to MCSO-Queen Creek

Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Accident without injury: South Power Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 7:55 a.m. May 15.
•Fraud or con game: 21000 block of East Via Del Palo. Reported at 10:10 a.m. May 15.
•Accident with injury: East Ocotillo Road and South Hawes Road. Reported at 10:45 a.m. May 15.
•Threats to commit an offense: 24000 block of Power Road. Reported at 12:08 p.m. May 15.
•Subject with a gun: 19000 block of Reins Road. Reported at 12:38 p.m. May 15.
•Burglary from vehicle: East Avenida Del Valle and South 201st Way. Reported at 1:52 p.m. May 15.
•Accident without injury: 22000 block of Ellsworth Road. Reported at 3:19 p.m. May 15.
•Identity theft: 19000 block of Country Meadows Drive. Reported at 3:45 p.m. May 15.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of Ellsworth Loop. Reported at 3:46 p.m. May 15.
•Accident with injury: East Chandler Heights Road and South Hawes Road. Reported at 7:10 a.m. May 16.
•Fire: 19000 block of Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 8:53 a.m. May 16.
•Stolen auto recovery: 18000 block of Carriage Way. Reported at 9:36 a.m. May 16.
•Illegal possession, consumption of alcohol: 22000 block of Ocotillo Road. Reported at 9:37 a.m. May 16.
•Incorrigible juvenile: East Queen Creek Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 1:50 p.m. May 16.
•Accident without injury: 22000 block of Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 2:03 p.m. May 16.
•Suspicious activity: 19000 block of Carriage Way. Reported at 2:13 p.m. May 16.
•Accident without injury: East Fulton Parkway and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 2:13 p.m. May 16.
•Fraud or con game: 20000 block of Ryan Road. Reported at 4:44 p.m. May 16.
•Criminal damage: 19000 block of Sunset Drive. Reported at 5:40 p.m. May 16.
•Identity theft: 21000 block of Rosa Road. Reported at 6:03 p.m. May 16.
•Runaway: 20000 block of Canary Way. Reported at 6:53 p.m. May 16.
•Runaway: 22000 block of East Ellsworth Road. Reported at 7:28 p.m. May 16.
•Traffic violation: South 211th Place and East Cloud Road. Reported at 6:09 a.m. May 17.
•Traffic violation: Ocotillo Road and Meridian. Reported at 9:27 a.m. May 17.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Fulton Parkway. Reported at 10:29 a.m. May 17.
•Accident without injury: 21000 block of Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 10:38 a.m. May 17.
•Criminal damage: 22000 block of Ocotillo Road. Reported at 2:37 p.m. May 17.
•Theft: 21000 block of Bonanza Way. Reported at 5:29 p.m. May 17.
•Citizen, motorist assist: 22000 block of Ocotillo Road. Reported at 7:35 p.m. May 17.
•Accident without injury: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 9:16 p.m. May 17.
•Traffic violation: East Ocotillo Road and South 226th Street. Reported at 3:43 p.m. May 17.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Maya Road. Reported at 6:24 a.m. May 18.
•Fire: East Fulton Parkway and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 6:32 a.m. May 18.
•Traffic violation: Rittenhouse and 212th Street. Reported at 8:38 a.m. May 18.
•Sexual assault, minor victim: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 9:48 a.m. May 18.
•Accident with injury; East Cloud Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 11:15 a.m. May 18.
•Accident without injury: 20000 block of 214th Street. Reported at 2:53 p.m. May 18.
•DUI: 20000 block of 214th Street. Reported at 3:17 p.m. May 18.
•Accident without injury: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 3:26 p.m. May 18.
•Threats to commit an offense: 22000 block of Ocotillo Road. Reported at 4:26 p.m. May 18.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 9:29 p.m. May 18.
•Suspicious activity: East Ocotillo Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 7:13 a.m. May 19.
•Sexual assault, minor victim: 23000 block of East 208th Street. Reported at 7:27 a.m. May 19.
•Traffic violation: Walnut and Ellsworth Road. Reported at 7:52 a.m. May 19.
•Accident without injury: East Ocotillo Road and South 226th Street. Reported at 8:03 a.m. May 19.
•Drugs, narcotics other drugs: Reported at 22100 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 1:47 p.m. May 19.
•Theft: 23000 block of Power Road. Reported at 4:24 p.m. May 19.
•Traffic violation: Power and Chandler Heights. Reported at 4:49 p.m. May 19.
•Accident without injury: East Ocotillo Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:53 p.m. May 19.
•Burglary: 22000 block of Ocotillo Road. Reported at 8:56 p.m. May 19.