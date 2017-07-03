Crime incidents reported May 20-25 to MCSO Queen Creek

Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Accident without injury: East Rittenhouse Road and South Hawes Road. Reported at 1:51 p.m. May 20.
•Shoplifting: 21389 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 2:22 p.m. May 20.
•Incorrigible juvenile: 19000 block of South 189th Street. Reported at 2:53 p.m. May 20.
•Accident without injury: East Queen Creek Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 3:02 p.m. May 20.
•Shoplifting: 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 4:06 p.m. May 20.
•Shoplifting 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:49 p.m. May 20.
•Shoplifting 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:54 p.m. May 20.
•Welfare check: 20000 block of East Avenida Del Valle. Reported at 8:36 p.m. May 20.
•Found property: 21000 block of East Camina Plata Court. Reported at 9:31 p.m. May 20.
•DUI: East Ocotillo Road and South 228th Street. Reported at 12:22 a.m. May 21.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 6:37 a.m. May 21.
•Fight, domestic violence: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 1:19 p.m. May 21.
•Runaway juvenile: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 7:22 p.m. May 21.
•Warrant arrest: East Ocotillo Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 10:12 p.m. May 21.
•Burglary: 19000 block of East Raven Drive. Reported at 5:17 a.m. May 22.
•Burglary: 19000 block of East Raven Drive. Reported at 6:25 a.m. May 22.
•Criminal damage: 18000 block of East Germann Road. Reported at 9:30 a.m. May 22.
•Accident without injury: East Village Loop Road and South 215th Street. Reported at 10:48 a.m. May 22.
•Shoplifting: 21058 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 3:13 p.m. May 22.
•Accident without injury: South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 5:18 p.m. May 22.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Victoria Lane. Reported at 9:46 p.m. May 22.
•Assault: 21000 block of East Gold Canyon Drive. Reported at 10:49 p.m. May 22.
•Traffic violation: East Camina Plata and South 203rd Street. Reported at 1:23 a.m. May 23.
•Accident without injury: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Loop. Reported at 7:40 a.m. May 23.
•Accident without injury: Ellsworth and Walnut. Reported at 7:43 a.m. May 23.
•Accident without injury: East Rittenhouse and South Power Road. Reported at 7:45 a.m. May 23.
•Accident without injury: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 9:03 a.m. May 23.
•Theft: 20000 block of East Raven Drive. Reported at 10:40 a.m. May 23.
•Narcotics: 18000 block of East Jacaranda Boulevard. Reported at 12:24 p.m. May 23.
•Illegal possession, consumption of alcohol: 20000 block of South Old Ellsworth Road. Reported at 2:09 p.m. May 23.
•Accident without injury: South Power Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 2:18 p.m. May 23.
•Accident without injury: East Rittenhouse Road and South Hawes Road. Reported at 2:229 p.m. May 23.
•Voyeur: 20000 block of South Old Ellsworth Road. Reported at 5:05 p.m. May 23.
•Theft: 22000 block of East Via Del Rancho. Reported at 9:24 p.m. May 23.
•Burglary from vehicle: 22000 block of East Parkside Drive. Reported at 5:58 a.m. May 24.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 7:28 a.m. May 24.
•Commercial vehicle inspection: South Ellsworth Road and East Cloud Road. Reported at 9:08 a.m. May 24.
•Found property: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 9:29 a.m. May 24.
•Accident without injury: South 196th Street and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 10:45 a.m. May 24.
•Traffic violation: East San Tan Boulevard and South 198th Street. Reported at 2:53 p.m. May 24.
•Accident without injury: 20000 block of East Heritage Loop Road. Reported at 3:24 p.m. May 24.
•Burglary from vehicle: 22000 block of East Via Del Rancho. Reported at 3:48 p.m. May 24.
•Shoplifting: South Power Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 4:19 p.m. May 24.
•Reckless driving: East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 4:32 p.m. May 24.
•Assault, domestic violence: 22000 block of East Via Del Oro. Reported at 11:11 p.m. May 24.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 5:57 a.m. May 25.
•Welfare check: 20000 block of East Camina Buena Vista. Reported at 7:37 a.m. May 25.