Crime incidents reported May 20-25 to MCSO Queen Creek

Jul 3rd, 2017 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of injury and non-injury vehicular accidents reported May 20-25 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek.

Queen Creek, incorporated

The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

•Accident without injury: East Rittenhouse Road and South Hawes Road. Reported at 1:51 p.m. May 20.
•Shoplifting: 21389 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 2:22 p.m. May 20.
•Incorrigible juvenile: 19000 block of South 189th Street. Reported at 2:53 p.m. May 20.
•Accident without injury: East Queen Creek Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 3:02 p.m. May 20.
•Shoplifting: 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 4:06 p.m. May 20.
•Shoplifting 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:49 p.m. May 20.
•Shoplifting 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:54 p.m. May 20.
•Welfare check: 20000 block of East Avenida Del Valle. Reported at 8:36 p.m. May 20.
•Found property: 21000 block of East Camina Plata Court. Reported at 9:31 p.m. May 20.
•DUI: East Ocotillo Road and South 228th Street. Reported at 12:22 a.m. May 21.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 6:37 a.m. May 21.
•Fight, domestic violence: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 1:19 p.m. May 21.
•Runaway juvenile: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 7:22 p.m. May 21.
•Warrant arrest: East Ocotillo Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 10:12 p.m. May 21.
•Burglary: 19000 block of East Raven Drive. Reported at 5:17 a.m. May 22.
•Burglary: 19000 block of East Raven Drive. Reported at 6:25 a.m. May 22.
•Criminal damage: 18000 block of East Germann Road. Reported at 9:30 a.m. May 22.
•Accident without injury: East Village Loop Road and South 215th Street. Reported at 10:48 a.m. May 22.
•Shoplifting: 21058 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 3:13 p.m. May 22.
•Accident without injury: South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 5:18 p.m. May 22.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Victoria Lane. Reported at 9:46 p.m. May 22.
•Assault: 21000 block of East Gold Canyon Drive. Reported at 10:49 p.m. May 22.
•Traffic violation: East Camina Plata and South 203rd Street. Reported at 1:23 a.m. May 23.
•Accident without injury: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Loop. Reported at 7:40 a.m. May 23.
•Accident without injury: Ellsworth and Walnut. Reported at 7:43 a.m. May 23.
•Accident without injury: East Rittenhouse and South Power Road. Reported at 7:45 a.m. May 23.
•Accident without injury: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 9:03 a.m. May 23.
•Theft: 20000 block of East Raven Drive. Reported at 10:40 a.m. May 23.
•Narcotics: 18000 block of East Jacaranda Boulevard. Reported at 12:24 p.m. May 23.
•Illegal possession, consumption of alcohol: 20000 block of South Old Ellsworth Road. Reported at 2:09 p.m. May 23.
•Accident without injury: South Power Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 2:18 p.m. May 23.
•Accident without injury: East Rittenhouse Road and South Hawes Road. Reported at 2:229 p.m. May 23.
•Voyeur: 20000 block of South Old Ellsworth Road. Reported at 5:05 p.m. May 23.
•Theft: 22000 block of East Via Del Rancho. Reported at 9:24 p.m. May 23.
•Burglary from vehicle: 22000 block of East Parkside Drive. Reported at 5:58 a.m. May 24.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 7:28 a.m. May 24.
•Commercial vehicle inspection: South Ellsworth Road and East Cloud Road. Reported at 9:08 a.m. May 24.
•Found property: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 9:29 a.m. May 24.
•Accident without injury: South 196th Street and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 10:45 a.m. May 24.
•Traffic violation: East San Tan Boulevard and South 198th Street. Reported at 2:53 p.m. May 24.
•Accident without injury: 20000 block of East Heritage Loop Road. Reported at 3:24 p.m. May 24.
•Burglary from vehicle: 22000 block of East Via Del Rancho. Reported at 3:48 p.m. May 24.
•Shoplifting: South Power Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 4:19 p.m. May 24.
•Reckless driving: East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 4:32 p.m. May 24.
•Assault, domestic violence: 22000 block of East Via Del Oro. Reported at 11:11 p.m. May 24.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 5:57 a.m. May 25.
•Welfare check: 20000 block of East Camina Buena Vista. Reported at 7:37 a.m. May 25.

Tags: · · ·

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie