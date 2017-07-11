Crime incidents reported May 25-31 to MCSO Queen Creek

Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Ryan Road. Reported at 7:37 a.m. May 25.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth Road and Riggs Road. Reported at 8:42 a.m. May 25.
•Burglary from vehicle: North Goldmine Gulch Trail and East Skyline Road. Reported at 10:39 a.m. May 25.
•Burglary from vehicle: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 10:39 a.m. May 25.
•Burglary from vehicle: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 11:26 a.m. May 25.
•Burglary from vehicle: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 11:52 a.m. May 25.
•Burglary from vehicle: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 12:22 p.m. May 25.
•Found property: South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 12:30 p.m. May 25.
•Burglary from vehicle: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 12:34 p.m. May 25.
•Shoplifting: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 12:50 p.m. May 25.
•Accident without injury: East Village Loop Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 1:49 p.m. May 25.
•Assault: 22000 block of South Palm Valley Court. Reported at 6:17 p.m. May 25.
•Accident without injury: South 188th Street and East Canary Way. Reported at 7:23 p.m. May 25.
•Sexual assault: 21500 block of East Nightingale Court. Reported at 7:42 a.m. May 26.
•Traffic violation: 24000 block of South Power Road. Reported at 7:46 a.m. May 26.
•Accident with injury: East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 7:50 a.m. May 26.
•Found property: 23000 block of South 213th Court. Reported at 9:45 a.m. May 26.
•Accident with injury: East Chandler Heights Road and South Power Road. Reported at 11:23 a.m. May 26.
•Burglary: 18000 block of East Via De Palmas. Reported at 1:55 p.m. May. 26.
•Accident without injury: South Power Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 4:54 p.m. May 26.
•Assault: 21000 block of South 222nd Street. Reported at 11:12 p.m. May 26.
•Burglary from vehicle: South 187th Street and East Germann Road. Reported at 8:02 a.m. May 27.
•Fraud or con game: 21000 block of East Twin Acres Court. Reported at 10:08 a.m. May 27.
•Incorrigible juvenile: 18000 block of East Via Del Jardin. Reported at 12:15 p.m. May 27.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 1:15 p.m. May 27.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 4:58 p.m. May 27.
•Burglary from vehicle: South 187th Place and East Business Park Drive. Reported at 7:51 p.m. May 27.
•Accident without injury: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 11:21 p.m. May 27.
•Burglary: 20000 block of East Munoz Street. Reported at 6:40 a.m. May 28.
•Vehicle accident without injury: South Rittenhouse Road and South Power Road. Reported at 9:44 a.m. May 28.
•Assault: 20000 block of South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 10:35 a.m. May 28.
•Assault: 20000 block of South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 12:39 p.m. May 28.
•Burglary from vehicle: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 9:53 p.m. May 28.
•Illegal possession, consumption of alcohol: 21000 block of East Nightingale Drive. Reported at 10:44 p.m. May 28.
•Vehicle accident with injury: East Ocotillo Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 7:33 a.m. May 29.
•Criminal damage: 23000 block of South 215th Street. Reported at 8:04 a.m. May 29.
•Theft: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 7:59 a.m. May 29.
•Assault: 23000 block of South 219th Court. Reported at 11:44 p.m. May 29.
•Accident without injury: 21000 block of South 219th Street. Reported at 7:16 a.m. May 30.
•Welfare check: 22000 block of South 209th Way. Reported at 8:45 a.m. May 30.
•Accident without injury: East Ocotillo Road and South Crismon Road. Reported at 9:49 a.m. May 30.
•Burglary: 20000 block of East Canary Court. Reported at 9:57 a.m. May 30.
•Fraud or con game: 22000 block of South 215th Street. Reported at 10:24 a.m. May 30.
•Criminal damage: 19000 block of East Carriage Way. Reported at 8:58 a.m. May 30.
•Traffic violation: South Sossaman Road and East Riggs Road. Reported at 6:17 a.m. May 31.