Crime incidents reported May 31-June 5 to MCSO Queen Creek

Above are the general locations of incidents reported May 31-June 5 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. They include two stolen-vehicle reports, received at 9:31 a.m. and 4:22 p.m. both on June 1 in the 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road; and a peeping-tom report received at 8:59 p.m. June 4 in the 20000 block of East Via De Palmas.

Queen Creek, incorporated

The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Riggs Road. Reported at 7:04 a.m. May 31.
•Traffic violation: South 213th Way and East Cloud Road. Reported at 9:20 a.m. May 31.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 10:17 a.m. May 31.
•Traffic violation: East Pecos Road and South Power Road. Reported at 11:03 a.m. May 31.
•Traffic violation: West Combs Road and South Meridian Road. Reported at 11:05 a.m. May 31.
•Runaway juvenile: 20000 block of South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 12:10 p.m. May 31.
•Vehicle accident without injury: South Ellsworth Road and East Fulton Parkway. Reported at 12:21 p.m. May 31.
•Runaway juvenile: 20000 block of South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 12:47 p.m. May 31.
•Runaway juvenile: 20000 block of South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 12:48 p.m. May 31.
•Runaway juvenile: 20000 block of South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 12:49 p.m. May 31.
•Patrol, vacation watch: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 1:01 p.m. May 31.
•Identity theft: 24000 block of South 208th Way. Reported at 1:31 p.m. May 31.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth and Excelsior. Reported at 2:19 p.m. May 31.
•Sick, injured person: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 4:34 p.m. May 31.
•Vehicle accident without injury: East Chandler Heights Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 9:17 p.m. May 31.
•Violation of a court order: 19000 block of East Reins Road. Reported at 10:54 p.m. May 31.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Pecos Road. Reported at 4:47 a.m. June 1.
•Found property: South Hawes Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 8:33 a.m. June 1.
•Stolen vehicle: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 9:31 a.m. June 1.
•Traffic violation: North Ironwood Drive and East Pima Road. Reported at 10:08 a.m. June 1.
•Traffic violation: Chandler Heights and 180th Street. Reported at 10:31 a.m. June 1.
•Accident without injury: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 11:34 a.m. June 1.
•Accident without injury: Rittenhouse and Cloud. Reported at 1:59 p.m. June 1.
•Traffic violation: Rittenhouse and Combs. Reported at 2:12 p.m. June 1.
•Traffic violation: South Rittenhouse Road and West Combs. Reported at 2:35 p.m. June 1.
•Stolen vehicle: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 4:22 p.m. June 1.
•Accident without injury: West Combs Road and South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:34 p.m. June 1.
•Fire: 18000 block of East Kingbird Drive. Reported at 8:36 p.m. June 1.
•Sick, injured person: 21000 block of East Munoz Drive. Reported at 11:42 p.m. June 1.
•Burglary: 20000 block of East Maya Road. Reported at 7:15 a.m. June 2.
•Accident without injury: South Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 7:42 a.m. June 2.
•Accident with injury: East Ocotillo Road and South 218th Place. Reported at 7:48 a.m. June 2.
•Fraud or Con Game: 18000 block of East Ashridge Drive. Reported at 8:12 a.m. June 2.
•Burglary: 19000 block of East Thornton Road. Reported at 9:14 a.m. June 2.
•Found property: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 9:54 a.m. June 2.
•Violation of a court order: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 10:04 a.m. June 2.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 2:54 p.m. June 2.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 4:26 p.m. June 2.
•Burglary from vehicle: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 4:45 p.m. June 2.
•Burglary from vehicle: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 4:48 p.m. June 2.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Cloud Road. Reported at 4:52 p.m. June 2.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 5:15 p.m. June 2.
•Suspicious circumstances: South Power Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 6:36 p.m. June 2.
•Shoplifting: 210000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 9:21 p.m. June 2.
•Welfare check: 18000 block of East Via Del Jardin. Reported at 12:00 a.m. June 3.
•Welfare check: 18000 block of East Via Del Jardin. Reported at 12:00 a.m. June 3.
•Welfare check: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 8:42 a.m. June 3.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop. Reported at 11:40 a.m. June 3.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Victoria Lane. Reported at 5:35 p.m. June 3.
•Found property: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 7:44 p.m. June 3.
•Accident with injury: East Rittenhouse Road and East Village Loop Road. Reported at 8:24 p.m. June 3.
•Injured, sick person: East Ocotillo Road and East Heritage Loop Road. Reported at 10:27 a.m. June 4.
•Narcotics, other drugs: 21000 block of East Arroyo Verde. Reported at 12:20 p.m. June 4.
•Accident without injury: 21000 block of East Village Loop and South/East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 1:35 p.m. June 4.
•Threats to commit an offense: 20000 block of South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 2:04 p.m. June 4.
•Accident without injury: 20000 block of East Roadrunner Court. Reported at 2:17 p.m. June 4.
•Traffic violation: South 208th Way and East Calle Luna. Reported at 8:11 p.m. June 4.
•Voyeur, peeping tom: 20000 block of East Via De Palmas. Reported at 8:59 p.m. June 4.
•Traffic violation: East Village Loop Road and North/South 212th Street. Reported at 2:53 a.m. June 5.
•Criminal damage: South Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 6:25 a.m. June 5.

