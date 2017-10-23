Crime incidents reported to MCSO Queen Creek Oct. 2-7

Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Criminal damage: 22000 block of East Calle De Flores. Reported at 7:36 a.m. Oct. 2.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Riggs Road. Reported at 8:04 a.m. Oct. 2.
•Criminal damage: East Cloud Road and South Sossaman Road. Reported at 9:40 a.m. Oct. 2.
•Theft from vehicle: 25000 block of South 191st Street. Reported at 10:07 a.m. Oct. 2.
•Identity theft: 2000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 11:13 a.m. Oct. 2.
•DUI: South Ellsworth Loop Road and Maya Road. Reported at 12:21 p.m. Oct. 2.
•Non-injury accident: East Victoria Lane and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 12:42 p.m. Oct. 2.
•Narcotics/other drugs: 21000 block of East Desert Hills Circle. Reported at 2:06 p.m. Oct. 2.
•Shoplifting: 18495 E. Queen Creek Road. Reported at 3:56 p.m. Oct. 2.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 5:27 p.m. Oct. 2.
•Fight: 800 block of West Combs Road. Reported at 6:06 p.m. Oct. 2.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 6:10 p.m. Oct. 2.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 11:42 p.m. Oct. 2.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 12:58 a.m. Oct. 3.
•Stolen vehicle: 22000 block of South 209th Way. Reported at 5:39 a.m. Oct. 3.
•Burglary from vehicle: 19000 block of East Carriage Way. Reported at 6:29 a.m. Oct. 3.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth Loop Road and Walnut. Reported at 6:46 a.m. Oct. 3.
•Found property: 19000 block of East Carriage Way. Reported at 7:59 a.m. Oct. 3.
•Welfare Check: South Ellsworth Loop Road and Maya Road. Reported at 10:10 a.m. Oct. 3.
•Found property: South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 11:16 a.m. Oct. 3.
•Shoplifting: 21058 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 4:34 p.m. Oct. 3.
•Criminal damage: 20000 block of East Bronco Drive. Reported at 7:22 p.m. Oct. 3.
•Non-injury accident: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 7:02 p.m. Oct. 3.
•Runaway: 23000 block of South 209th Street. Reported at 10:15 p.m. Oct. 3.
•Shoplifting: 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 10:27 p.m. Oct. 3.
•DUI: South Ellsworth Road and East Aldecoa Drive. Reported at 10:50 p.m. Oct. 3.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road. 6:09 a.m. Oct. 4.
•Found property: 18000 block of East Druids Glen Road. Reported at 7:06 a.m. Oct. 4.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Road and East Empire Boulevard. Reported at 7:48 a.m.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Power Road. Reported 8:18 a.m. Oct. 4.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth Loop Road and Walnut. Reported at 12:09 p.m. Oct. 4.
•Warrant arrest: 20000 block of South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 12:15 p.m. Oct. 4.
•Burglary: 21000 block of East Pegasus Parkway. Reported at 3:07 p.m. Oct. 4.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Maya Road. Reported 5:33 p.m. Oct. 4.
•Narcotics/other drugs: East Ocotillo Road and South Crismon Road. Reported at 9:49 p.m. Oct. 4.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Cloud Road. Reported at 6:08 a.m. Oct. 5.
•Welfare check: 21000 block of East Pickett Street. Reported at 6:19 a.m. Oct. 5.
•Burglary: 22000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 8:10 a.m. Oct. 5.
•Criminal damage: 22000 block of South 215th Street. Reported at 8:40 a.m. Oct. 5.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and Riggs Road. Reported at 11:12 a.m. Oct. 5.
•Neighbor trouble: 20000 block of East Orchard Lane. Reported at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 5.
•Threat/obscene phone call: 20000 block of East Escalante Road. Reported at 6:53 p.m. Oct. 5.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Maya Road. Reported at 7:01 p.m. Oct. 5.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 11:40 p.m. Oct. 5.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 4:36 a.m. Oct. 6.
•Criminal damage: 18000 block of East Canary Court. Reported at 9 a.m. Oct. 6.
•Non-injury accident: East San Tan Boulevard and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 2:56 p.m. Oct. 6.
•Suspicious activity: East Avenida Del Valle and South 220th Street. Reported at 4:45 p.m. Oct. 6.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 5:42 p.m. Oct. 6.
•Non-injury accident: South Power Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:09 p.m. Oct. 6.
•Welfare check: 22000 block of South 209th Way. Reported at 10:13 p.m. Oct. 6.
•Theft: East Chandler Heights Road and South Power Road. Reported at 10:30 Oct. 6.
•Non-injury accident: 20000 block of East Mews Road. Reported at 10:17 a.m. Oct. 7.
•Non-injury accident: East Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 1:28 p.m. Oct. 7.
•Criminal damage: 19000 block of East Carriage Way. Reported at 1:36 p.m. Oct. 7.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 4:06 p.m. Oct. 7.
•Theft: 21000 block of East Diana Way. Reported at 4:53 p.m. Oct. 7.
•Non-injury accident: 24000 block of South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 8:58 p.m. Oct. 7.
•Non-injury accident: South Power Road and East Pecos Road. Reported at midnight Oct. 8.