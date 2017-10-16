Crime incidents reported to MCSO Queen Creek Sept. 18-21

Above are the general locations of non-injury accidents reported Sept. 18-20 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek.

Queen Creek, incorporated

The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

•Non-injury accident: East Chandler Heights Road and South 188th Street. Reported at 11:19 a.m. Sept. 18.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 12:03 a.m. Sept. 18.
•Non-injury accident: South Power Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 3:14 p.m. Sept. 18.
•Assault: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 4:49 p.m. Sept. 18.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Riggs Road. Reported at 5:11 p.m. Sept. 18.
•Non-injury accident: East Cloud Road and South Power Road. Reported at 5:46 p.m. Sept. 18.
•Warrant arrest: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:22 p.m. Sept. 18.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Maya Road. Reported at 7:13 p.m. Sept. 18.
•Assault: 37000 block of North Gantzel Road. Reported at 12 a.m. Sept. 19.
•Burglary: 17000 block of East Colt Court. Reported at 7:29 a.m. Sept. 19.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 8:41 a.m. Sept. 19.
•Welfare check: 18600 block of East Via De Palmas. Reported at 9:29 a.m. Sept. 19.
•Assault: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 19.
•Warrant arrest: 800 block of West Combs Road. Reported at 12:03 p.m. Sept. 19.
•Suspicious: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 12:11 a.m. Sept. 19.
•Theft: 34000 block of North Bell Road. Reported at 4:10 p.m. Sept. 19.
•Fraud or con game: 19000 block of East Alamosa Drive. Reported at 5 p.m. Sept. 19.
•Disorderly conduct: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 6:05 p.m. Sept. 19.
•Theft: 18000 block of East Germann Road. Reported at 6:36 p.m. Sept. 19.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Empire Boulevard. Reported at 10:17 p.m. Sept. 19.
•Found property: South Crismon Road and East Barnes Parkway. Reported at 8:02 a.m. Sept 20.
•Burglary from vehicle: 22000 block of South 210th Street. Reported at 8:14 a.m. Sept. 20.
•Found property: 22000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 9:24 a.m. Sept. 20.
•Found property: 20000 block of East Civic Parkway. Reported at 11:16 p.m. Sept. 20.
•Fraud or con game: 18000 block of East Lark Drive. Reported at 1:16 p.m. Sept. 20.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth Loop Road and Maya. Reported at 2:14 p.m. Sept. 20.
•Traffic violation: South Power Road and East Germann Road. Reported at 3:39 p.m. Sept. 20.
•Assault: 24000 block of South power Road. Reported at 8:25 p.m. Sept. 20
•Non-Injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and East Pickett Street. Reported at 9:51 p.m. Sept. 20.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Riggs Road. Reported at 5:32 a.m. Sept. 21.
•Traffic violation: East Rittenhouse Road and East Village Loop Road. Reported at 9:05 a.m. Sept. 21.
•DUI: East Rittenhouse Road and South Sossaman Road. Reported at 10:01 a.m. Sept. 21.
•Assault: 21000 block of East Domingo Street. Reported at 12:51 p.m. Sept. 21.
•Non-injury accident: South Power Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 3:10 p.m. Sept. 21.
•Accident with injury: South Power Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 3:10 p.m. Sept. 21.

