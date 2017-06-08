Crime incidents reported in Queen Creek April 13-20

Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 9:33 p.m. April 13.
•Assault with a deadly weapon: East Rittenhouse Road and South Loop. Reported at 6:35 p.m. April 13.
•Hit and run: South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 12:07 p.m. April 14.
•Non-injury accident and warrant: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Victoria Lane. Reported at 4:28 p.m. April 14.
•Accident on private property: 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:30 p.m. April 14.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 8:51 p.m. April 14.
•Criminal damage: East Aldecoa Drive and South 209th Way. Reported at 1:42 a.m. April 15.
•Theft: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 5:18 a.m. April 15.
•Welfare check: 18000 block of East Kingbird Drive. Reported at 9:12 a.m. April 15.
•Theft: 18000 block of East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 9:24 a.m. April 15.
•Fraud or con game: 20000 block of East Rosa Road. Reported at 2:57 p.m. April 15.
•Runaway juvenile: 20000 block of South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 3:13 p.m. April 15.
•Runaway juvenile: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 3:37 p.m. April 15.
•Shoplifting: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop. Reported at 5:33 p.m. April 15.
•Assault: 20000 block of South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 5:34 p.m. April 15.
•Welfare check: 21000 block of South 185th Way. Reported at 6:39 p.m. April 15.
•Non-reportable accident: East Chandler Heights Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 1:29 p.m. April 16.
•Hit and run: East Queen Creek Road and South 188th Street. Reported at 6:21 a.m. April 17.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 6:34 p.m. April 17.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and East Village Loop Road. Reported at 7:11 a.m. April 17.
•Burglary: 22000 block of East Duncan Street. Reported at 8:56 a.m. April 17.
•Suspicious activity: 18000 block of South 186th Way. Reported at 1:29 p.m. April 17.
•Identity theft: 21000 block of East Maya Road. Reported at 1:35 p.m. April 17.
•Accident with injury: East Ocotillo Road and South 220th Street. Reported at 1:56 p.m. April 17.
•Violation of a court order: 20000 block of East Desert Hills Boulevard. Reported at 3:07 p.m. April 17.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Maya Road. Reported at 3:43 p.m. April 17.
•Accident with injury: East Rittenhouse Road and South 211th Way. Reported at 5:55 p.m. April 17.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth Loop and Ocotillo Road. Reported at 9:30 p.m. April 17.
•Domestic assault: 18000 block of East Raven Drive. Reported at 9:33 p.m. April 17.
•Shoplifiting: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 9:34 p.m. April 17.
•Theft: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 10:15 p.m. April 17.
•Felony warrant: 20000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 10:45 p.m. April 17.
•Criminal damage: 21000 block of East Via Del Rancho Road. Reported at 5:50 a.m. April 18.
•Criminal damage: 22000 block of East Munoz Court. Reported at 6:54 a.m. April 18. Runaway juvenile: 20000 block of South Rittenhouse. Reported at 5:39 p.m. April 20.
•Traffic violation: Maya Road and Ellsworth Loop. Reported at 7:38 p.m. April 20.
•Suspicious activity: 20000 block of South 195th Street. Reported at 7:43 p.m. April 20.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and East Village Loop Road. Reported at 8:35 p.m. April 20.
•Identity theft: 19000 block of East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 9:20 a.m. April 20.
•Illegal possession, consumption alcohol: 22000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 12:35 p.m. April 20.
•Welfare check: 18000 block of East Via De Palma. Reported at 4:07 p.m. April 20.
•Domestic assault: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 5:23 p.m. April 20.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth Loop and North Ocotillo Road. Reported at 5:38 p.m. April 20.
•Runaway juvenile: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:01 p.m. April 20.