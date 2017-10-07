Crime incidents reported Sept. 13-17 to MCSO Queen Creek

Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Identity theft: 18000 block of East Walnut Road. Reported at 10:36 a.m. Sept. 13.
•Traffic violation: San Tan Boulevard and Power Road. Reported at 1:07 p.m. Sept. 13.
•Burglary: 19000 block of East Via De Palmas. Reported at 3:19 p.m. Sept. 13.
•Sexual assault, minor victim: 19000 block of South Emperor Road. Reported at 6:57 p.m. Sept. 13.
•Accident with injury: South Ellsworth Road and East Superstition Drive. Reported at 6:50 a.m. Sept. 14.
•Traffic violation: Ironwood Drive and Combs Road. Reported at 8:04 a.m. Sept. 14.
•Traffic violation: 199th Street and Ocotillo Road. Reported at 8:33 a.m. Sept. 14.
•Criminal damage: 20000 block of East Raven Drive. Reported at 8:42 a.m. Sept. 14.
•Traffic violation: Ellsworth and Empire. Reported at 10:58 p.m. Sept. 14.
•Non-injury accident: 7200 block of South Power Road. Reported at 11:28 a.m. Sept. 14.
•Non-injury accident: East Chandler Heights Road and South Power Road. Reported at 2:27 p.m. Sept. 14.
•Burglary of a vehicle: 21000 block of East Orion Way. Reported at 7:45 p.m. Sept. 14.
•Traffic violation: East Ocotillo Road and South Crismon Road. Reported at 2:45 p.m. Sept. 15
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 3:18 p.m. Sept. 15.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 3:26 p.m. Sept 15.
•Suspicious activity: 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 4:20 p.m. Sept. 15.
•Assault: 23000 block of South 213th Street. Reported at 4:51 p.m. Sept. 15.
•Non-injury accident: 19000 block of East Canary Way. Reported at 5:47 p.m. Sept. 15.
•Runaway: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 7:34 p.m. Sept. 15.
•Disorderly conduct: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 7:36 p.m. Sept. 15.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 7:52 p.m. Sept. 15.
•Shoplifting: 23000 block of South Power Road. Reported at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 15.
•Non-injury accident: East Chandler Heights Road and South Hawes Road. Reported at 9:31 p.m. Sept. 15.
•Reckless driving: East Rittenhouse Road and East Village Loop Road. Reported at 9:46 p.m. Sept. 15.
•DUI: East Chandler Heights Road and South Hawes Road. Reported at 10:49 p.m. Sept. 15.
•Theft: 20000 block of East Victoria Lane. Reported at 2:58 a.m. Sept. 16.
•Runaway: 20061 South Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 10:06 p.m. Sept. 16.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Victoria Lane. Reported at 2:19 p.m. Sept. 16.
•Accident with injury: 19000 block of East Sparrow Court. Reported at 3:58 p.m. Sept. 16.
•Burglary: 18000 block of East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 5:23 p.m. Sept.16.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 6:20 p.m. Sept. 16.
•Runaway: 20000 block of East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:40 p.m. Sept. 16.
•Warrant arrest: South Ellsworth Road and South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 7:25 p.m. Sept. 16.
•Assault: 20000 block of East San Tan Boulevard. Reported at 12:00 a.m. Sept. 16.
•Non-injury accident: East Ocotillo Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 2:11 a.m. Sept. 17.
•DUI: East Ocotillo Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 2:52 a.m. Sept. 17.