Crime incidents reported Sept. 7-13 to MCSO Queen Creek

Queen Creek, incorporated
The following are incidents that were reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek for incorporated Queen Creek. See other crime reports at http://queencreekindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 2:24 p.m. Sept. 7.
•Non-injury accident: East Chandler Heights and South Hawes Road. Reported at 3:22 p.m. Sept. 7.
•Non-injury accident: East Chandler Heights Road and South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 4:26 p.m. Sept. 7.
•Civil action: 19000 block of South 185th Drive. Reported at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7.
•Aggravated assault: 19000 block of East Carriage Way. Reported at 2:33 a.m. Sept. 8.
•Traffic violation: Power and Chandler Heights. Reported at 7:42 a.m. Sept 8.
•Credit card fraud: 20000 block of East Arrowhead. Reported at 9:59 a.m. Sept. 8.
•Non-injury accident: Ellsworth and East Arrowhead Trail. Reported at 10:27 a.m. Sept. 8.
•Traffic violation: South Ellsworth Road and East Cloud Road. Reported at 2:05 p.m. Sept. 8.
•Computer fraud: 20000 block of South Hadrian Way. Reported at 2:11 p.m. Sept 8.
•Non-injury accident: South 222nd Street and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 3:09 p.m. Sept. 8.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 6:09 p.m. Sept. 8.
•Runaway:19300 block of East Camacho Road. Reported at 7:31 p.m. Sept. 8.
•Disorderly conduct: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 8:40 p.m. Sept. 8.
•Shoplifting: East Chandler Heights Road and South Power Road. Reported at 2:19 a.m. Sept. 9.
•Non-injury accident: East Cloud Road and East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 8:29 a.m. Sept. 9.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Hawes Road. Reported at 10 a.m. Sept. 9.
•Non-injury accident: South Ellsworth Road and East Queen Creek Road. Reported at 3 p.m. Sept. 9.
•Bicycle theft: 22000 block of East Ocotillo Road. Reported at 4:29 p.m. Sept. 9.
•DUI: 18000 block of South 186th Way. Reported at 7:46 p.m. Sept. 9.
•Shoplifting: 21398 S. Ellsworth Road. Reported at 8:04 p.m. Sept. 9.
•Non-injury accident: 22000 block of South 214th Street. Reported at 9:57 p.m. Sept. 9.
•Shoplifting: Power Road and East Chandler Heights Road. Reported at 3:05 a.m. Sept. 10.
•Fight: 22000 block of East Calle De Flores. Reported at 3:23 a.m. Sept. 10.
•Non-injury accident: East Germann Road and South Power Road. Reported at 10:15 a.m. Sept. 10.
•Fire: 21000 block of South 194th Street. Reported at 11:03 p.m. Sept. 10.
•Shoplifting: 23000 block of South Power Road. Reported at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 10.
•Welfare check: 22000 block of South Ellsworth Road. Reported at 3:07 p.m. Sept. 10.
•Assault: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop. Reported at 4:28 p.m. Sept. 10.
•Shoplifting: 21058 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 6:21 p.m. Sept. 10.
•Criminal damage: East Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 10:24 p.m. Sept. 10.
•Traffic violation: South 202nd Place and East Victoria Lane. Reported at 7:23 a.m. Sept. 11.
•Fraud or con game: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 1:28 p.m. Sept. 11.
•Non-injury accident: South 223rd Way and East Camina Buena Vista. Reported at 5:07 p.m. Sept. 11.
•Non-injury accident: East Germann Road and South 188th Street. Reported at 5:27 p.m. Sept. 11.
•Non-injury accident: East Hunt Highway and East Empire Boulevard. Reported at 7:44 p.m. Sept. 11.
•DUI: East Hunt Highway and East Empire Boulevard. Reported at 8:51 p.m. Sept. 11.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 8:58 p.m. Sept. 11.
•Non-injury accident: 20000 block of East Raven Drive. Reported at 9:32 p.m. Sept. 11.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 10:34 p.m. Sept. 11.
•Burglary of a vehicle: 18000 block of East Kingbird Drive. Reported at 5:35 a.m. Sept. 12.
•Traffic violation: North Ellsworth Road and West Hunt Highway. Reported at 5:35 a.m. Sept. 12.
•Non-injury accident: East Rittenhouse Road and South Sossaman Road. Reported at 7:04 a.m. Sept. 12.
•Burglary of a vehicle: 21000 block of East Via Del Rancho. Reported at 9:36 a.m. Sept. 12.
•Burglary: 20000 block of East Canary Court. Reported at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 12.
•Fraud or con game: 22308 S. Ellsworth Road. Reported at 12:05 p.m. Sept. 12.
•Shoplifting: 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 8:45 p.m. Sept. 12.
•Fire: 18000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 10:53 p.m. Sept. 12.
•Fire: 21000 block of South Ellsworth Loop Road. Reported at 12:24 a.m. Sept. 13.
•Non-injury accident: 20000 block of East Excelsior avenue. Reported at 1:01 a.m. Sept. 13.
•Traffic violation: South Power Road and East Ray Road. Reported at 5:30 a.m. Sept. 13.
•Runaway: 20061 S. Rittenhouse Road. Reported at 6:43 a.m. Sept. 13.
•Traffic violation: East Pecos Road and South Ranch House Court. Reported at 7:53 a.m. Sept. 13.
•Warrant arrest: 21000 block of East Waverly Drive. Reported at 8:23 a.m. Sept. 13.
•Traffic violation: Queen Creek and Signal Butte. Reported at 8:23 a.m. Sept. 13.
•Runaway: 22000 block of South 209th Way. Reported at 8:32 a.m. Sept. 13.
•Non-injury accident: 22000 block of East Avenida Del Valle. Reported at 9:21 a.m. Sept. 13.