Family displaced after fire destroys their Queen Creek home Aug. 2

A Queen Creek family was displaced after a fire Aug. 2 destroyed their home at 22020 E. Calle De Flores in The Villages at Queen Creek.
The American Red Cross assisted the family of two adults and three kids with housing and other immediate needs that night, Chief Ron Knight of the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department said during a phone interview.
No one was home when the fire began, Chief Knight said.
The fire department received the call at 2:59 p.m. The family’s daughter had returned home and saw the house was on fire.
Fire crews were on scene a few minutes later, where the daughter and two dogs were waiting outside the house, Chief Knight said. He said they could see flames that had spread from the attic to the roof of the single-story home.
He said his crew made the call to use a defensive strategy to fight the fire from the outside of the structure because going inside the home would have posed a safety threat to the firefighters.
They used foam to help battle the fire, which had collapsed the roof at the back end of the home. The foam is able to penetrate areas and extinguish fires in areas that had collapsed, Chief Knight said.
Assisting the Queen Creek firefighters were crews from the Gilbert and Mesa fire departments, who responded as part of the Automatic Aid system.
The fire chief did not know the exact value of the damage, but called the home “a total loss.”
