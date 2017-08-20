Fire destroys home at Sossaman Farms in Queen Creek

A fire Aug. 19 demolished the home on the southwest corner of Sossaman and Ocotillo roads, the site of Sossaman Farms in Queen Creek. (Independent Newspapers/Wendy Miller)

 

An early morning fire Aug. 19 destroyed a home on the property of Queen Creek’s landmark Sossaman Farms, on the southwest corner of Ocotillo and Sossaman roads.

The intersection was temporarily closed while firefighting crews battled the fire.

About 30 firefighters and nine fire trucks from Queen Creek, Gilbert and Mesa responded to the call for help around 5 a.m., Deputy Fire Chief Vance Gray of the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department said in a video taken at the scene and posted on the department’s Facebook page.

Deputy Fire Chief Gray called the incident a defensive fire, meaning it could not be fought from inside the home because crews saw fire through the roof of the structure.

He said he believed no one was in the home at the time of the fire, but investigators were confirming this.

He also said investigators had not determined the cause of the fire.

